Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall nominees

  • February 04 2022 07:00:00

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall nominees

NEW YORK
Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall nominees

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest are among this year’s first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

Beck and Simon are also nominated for the first time. Eminem, who is playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, earned a nomination in the first year he was eligible.

This year’s class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony planned for later this year.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, head of the foundation that runs the Rock Hall, in a press release on Feb. 2.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction.

Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon thanked fans on Twitter for their support over the years. “This distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades,” he wrote.

The other nominees are Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

 

music ,

TURKEY Erdoğan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Erdoğan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Green light in Istanbul’s skies meteor: Space agency

    Green light in Istanbul’s skies meteor: Space agency

  2. Turkey ready to do its part for thaw in Ukraine-Russia tensions: Erdoğan

    Turkey ready to do its part for thaw in Ukraine-Russia tensions: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

    Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

  4. Patriarch Bartholomew, Greek deputy minister attend ceremony on Gökçeada

    Patriarch Bartholomew, Greek deputy minister attend ceremony on Gökçeada

  5. Visit to Ka’aba on metaverse not real hajj, says Diyanet

    Visit to Ka’aba on metaverse not real hajj, says Diyanet
Recommended
99 million-year-old flowers perfectly preserved in amber

99 million-year-old flowers perfectly preserved in amber
Aussies say James Cook’s ship was found, US says not so fast

Aussies say James Cook’s ship was found, US says not so fast
Italian film icon Monica Vitti dies aged 90

Italian film icon Monica Vitti dies aged 90
Four men charged in overdose death of actor

Four men charged in overdose death of actor
Whoopi Goldberg suspended by ABC for Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg suspended by ABC for Holocaust comments
Ancient helmets, temple ruins found at dig in Italy

Ancient helmets, temple ruins found at dig in Italy
WORLD US raid in Syria killed top ISIL leader: Biden

US raid in Syria killed top ISIL leader: Biden

A U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria early on Feb. 3 killed the top leader of the ISIL, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, President Joe Biden said.
ECONOMY Japanese game maker Nintendo’s profits hurt by chips crunch

Japanese game maker Nintendo’s profits hurt by chips crunch

Nintendo’s profit for the nine months through December slipped 2.5 percent, as shortages of computer chips hurt production, the Japanese video game maker behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises said yesterday.

SPORTS One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

Within the scope of a nature project, for every point an Anadolu Efes basketball player score against Asvel Villeurbanne in an Euroleague game, a tree will be planted across Turkey.