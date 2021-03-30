Dog waits for sick owner in front of hospital for two weeks

  March 30 2021

ORDU – Demirören News Agency
When Mehmet Çakmak, an 81-year-old resident in the Black Sea province of Ordu, was rushed to a hospital due to a sudden heart attack, his dog patiently waited for him outside the hospital for two weeks until he was discharged.

According to the hospital records, Mehmet Çakmak suffered a heart attack while watching a football match on TV on March 13. He was immediately transferred to the state hospital and taken into surgery.

Besides his family members, the man had another visitor waiting for him to recover in front of the hospital; his dog named “Pamuk,” which means “cotton” in English.

“Pamuk waited for my father for two weeks. It only left the front door of the hospital to go home to eat and then come back again,” said Metin Çakmak, the son of Mehmet Çakmak.

After receiving 14 days of treatment, Çakmak was discharged from the hospital and went back home with his dog.

Hospital security officers were also fond of the dog. “It was a very quiet dog. It patiently waited for his owner,” said Nazım Koçan, a security officer of the hospital.

A similar incident took place in another Black Sea province of Trabzon in January. A dog named “Boncuk” waited in front of a hospital for a week before his owner finally came out after receiving treatment.

Some Japanese TV stations broadcast Boncuk’s story, comparing it to the world-famous dog, Hachiko, which waited for its owner for nine years in the place where he died.

