Dog saves child from rubble

Dog saves child from rubble

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Dog saves child from rubble

In a village in Kahramanmaraş, a dog saved its 12-year-old owner from the rubble by grabbing his clothes with its teeth and pulling him out.

During the devastating quakes, Ördekdede village, located in the middle of the Pazarcık district, is among the places that suffered the greatest damage, as dozens of people perished under collapsed buildings.

The 12-year-old Çınar Kuloğlu, saved by his dog, lost his entire family in the deadly quakes, except for his brother Mehmet.

Çınar told journalists about the traumatizing moments of the quake, stating that he was the only one who could move under the rubble while the rest of his family members were all stuck.

Explaining that his dog, Alex, pulled him out of the rubble by grabbing his clothes, Çınar said that the voice of his father shouting for help still haunts him.

“I’ve been looking after Alex since he was a puppy. I tried to train him, but it wasn’t working. But he came to my rescue on the day of the earthquake. He showed me his loyalty,” Çınar said.

Speaking of his father, Çınar explained that though he was rescued from the rubble a day after the quakes and was kept in an intensive care unit, his father couldn’t make it and lost his life despite interventions.

Çınar said even though he was heartbroken, the fact that his father’s body was washed before burial eased his pain, as the other members of the family were not so lucky, and they had to be buried covered in clay.

Çınar stated his brother had four surgeries and is doing well.

“I want to continue my education, but my priority will be to take care of my brother. I will be a father, a mother and a big brother to him,” Çınar said, asking the state officials to provide them with a roof over their heads.

child, Türkiye,

WORLD Blinken hails historic S Korea announcement on Japan

Blinken hails 'historic' S Korea announcement on Japan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken hails 'historic' S Korea announcement on Japan

    Blinken hails 'historic' S Korea announcement on Japan

  2. Greek stationmaster charged, detained over rail crash

    Greek stationmaster charged, detained over rail crash

  3. Scholz warns of 'consequences' if China sends arms to Russia

    Scholz warns of 'consequences' if China sends arms to Russia

  4. Chris Rock punches back in new special

    Chris Rock punches back in new special

  5. US-made cheese can be called ‘gruyere’ too, court rules

    US-made cheese can be called ‘gruyere’ too, court rules
Recommended
World looks at G-20 process with hope: Envoy

World looks at G-20 process with hope: Envoy
Baby found after reported missing during quakes

Baby found after reported missing during quakes
İKSV supports artists in quake zone

İKSV supports artists in quake zone
Bottled water supplied as mains damaged in quake

Bottled water supplied as mains damaged in quake
Local association launches campaign for returning to Hatay

Local association launches campaign for returning to Hatay
Experts warn against post-disaster Istanbul traffic

Experts warn against post-disaster Istanbul traffic
WORLD Blinken hails historic S Korea announcement on Japan

Blinken hails 'historic' S Korea announcement on Japan

US top diplomat Antony Blinken on Sunday applauded plans announced by South Korea to compensate victims of Japan's forced wartime labor, as Seoul looks to forge closer ties with Tokyo.

ECONOMY Iran announces discovery of large lithium deposit

Iran announces discovery of large lithium deposit

Iran has announced the discovery of a large deposit of lithium, a key component of batteries for electric vehicles and electronic devices, state media reported.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.