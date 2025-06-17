Documentary traces artistic journey of Burhan Doğançay

ISTANBUL

Directed by Eylem Kaftan, the documentary “Whispering Walls” centers on the life and artistic journey of acclaimed Turkish painter Burhan Doğançay, beginning in New York in the 1960s and chronicling his rise to global prominence.

Reflecting Doğançay’s signature collage technique through its cinematic language, the film explores the artist’s transformation from a young immigrant striving for recognition into one of the world’s leading contemporary painters.

Following its gala premiere at Istanbul Modern, the documentary made its world debut as part of the documentary section at the 44th Istanbul International Film Festival.

Capturing the sweeping societal changes from the 1960s to the 2000s through Doğançay’s vibrant artworks, the film also showcases, for the first time, the artist’s photography archive from 114 countries. The cinematography is by Philipp Pfeiffer, while the original music is composed by Doğan Duru, lead vocalist of Turkish rock band Redd.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Kaftan explained the role of Angela Doğançay, the artist’s lifelong partner, as a central figure in the film. She highlighted how the narrative not only traces Burhan Doğançay’s creative path but also delves into the couple’s love story and shared devotion to art.

“We spent a couple of months working on the script with Angela,” said Kaftan. “Even for documentaries, I write detailed scripts based on months of intense research. We filmed in New York at Doğançay’s former studio apartment and several museums, then continued with shoots in Istanbul. I also edited the film myself, which was quite fulfilling, especially since I come from an editing background.”

Kaftan cited French director Agnès Varda as her cinematic inspiration. “Her unique storytelling style and poetic visual language deeply influence me,” she noted. “With Whispering Walls, I tried to reflect Doğançay’s collage technique within the structure of the film itself.”

The documentary reveals how Doğançay would incorporate everyday objects — from worn tires and broken doors to dried peppers and newspaper clippings — into his artworks. Kaftan said she aimed to mirror this eclectic approach by blending elements of life and art throughout the film.

“I had access to an incredibly rich archive,” she explained. “I wanted the film to reflect the playful and mysterious spirit of Doğançay’s art. For instance, I juxtaposed his 1980s black-and-white photos of the Brooklyn Bridge with footage of the bridge today, creating visual connections across time.”

Kaftan also highlighted an often-overlooked facet of the artist’s legacy: his photography. “Doğançay was a remarkably original photographer,” she said. “From the 1970s onward, he traveled to 114 countries, photographing walls that fascinated him. We used many of these never-before-seen slides in the film.”

One segment showcases Doğançay’s “Cowboys of the Sky” series, which captures immigrant and Indigenous Mohawk construction workers risking their lives atop New York’s bridges and skyscrapers during the 1980s. “His photos of the Brooklyn Bridge under renovation are among the most breathtaking ever taken of that structure,” Kaftan said.

“Whispering Walls” will screen at the Imagine India Festival in Spain this September, where it has been nominated in the Best Documentary category. It is also set to appear at festivals in Croatia and other countries, continuing its run across Türkiye.

Kaftan concluded by speaking about her upcoming projects. “I’m currently developing a feature film titled 'A Real Woman,' based on my own story. I have also written the script for 'Hive 2,' tentatively titled 'Queen Bee.' Both projects explore women’s stories, philosophical themes and humanity’s relationship with nature — ideas that have always been at the heart of my work.”