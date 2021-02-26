Diyarbakır’s unique tastes to be introduced to world

A historic building in eastern Turkey will be turned into a learning institution that will introduce the world to the rich food culture of the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.

The project in the Sur district is being implemented by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Diyarbakir with the support of the Karacadağ Development Agency with coordination of the Industry and Technology Ministry.

The Chamber of Commerce service building will serve as the Gastro Innovation Center to introduce the tastes of Diyarbakır, the city of civilizations.

Visitors will be instructed on dish preparation that will be promoted in tasting workshops to local and foreign tourists.

The secretary-general of the Karacadağ Development Agency, Hasan Maral, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the group has been supporting projects in the provinces of Diyarbakır and Şanlıurfa since 2009 with coordination of the Industry and Technology Ministry’s Directorate General of Development Agencies.

The Gastro Innovation Center has a budget of 4.6 million Turkish Liras ($642,000), Maral said, noting that the agency would grant 3.3 million liras to the project.

Stating that Diyarbakır has important tourism potential, Maral said that not only the natural riches but the food and beverage culture of the city should be explained to visitors as well.

“Although our food culture was rich, we could not commercialize and promote it nationally and internationally,” Maral said, stressing the importance of the center.

“Now, with this center, we will train young people who will grow up in this field. We will enable visitors from outside the province to taste here one-on-one and see the food culture of Diyarbakır,” he added.

The Chamber of Commerce will soon move to its new building, and the center will be opened for service by making necessary restorations and improvements to the building, Maral stated.

An application was filed earlier this year with UNESCO Creative Cities Network in gastronomy.

“We aim to include Diyarbakir to this network this year,” he said.

“If we do this, our city will come to the fore with its food and beverage culture,” he added.