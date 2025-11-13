Diyarbakır Museum exhibits 350 newly restored stone artifacts

Diyarbakır Museum exhibits 350 newly restored stone artifacts

DİYARBAKIR
Diyarbakır Museum exhibits 350 newly restored stone artifacts

In southeastern Türkiye, the Diyarbakır Museum has opened a new exhibition featuring 350 restored stone artifacts in its garden, allowing visitors to explore more of the region’s ancient heritage.

Acting director Müjdat Gizligöl said the museum’s collection includes more than 36,000 registered pieces, though only about 1,600 had been on display until now.

“After the restoration work, we have now added 350 more stone pieces to our exhibition,” he said.

Founded in 1934, the Diyarbakır Museum is among Türkiye’s oldest and most established museums. When it was first established, many artifacts from surrounding provinces were brought to Diyarbakır for preservation, as there were no other museums in the region at the time. Due to limited indoor space, a large number of items had long remained in storage.

According to Gizligöl, the new display focuses on large stone pieces that had been kept in the museum’s depots.

“Visitors often told us they wanted to see artifacts in the garden as well. So, we launched two projects,” he explained.

According to Gizligöl, the newly restored items are now displayed in the museum’s garden as part of two themed areas designed to showcase different civilizations that once lived in the region.

One area features 22 columns and column bases from the Roman period, along with nine statues representing various civilizations.

“Our goal is for visitors to walk through this path and feel the presence of the ancient civilizations,” Gizligöl explained.

The other section includes tombstones inscribed in several languages, representing different faiths, as well as other stone objects used for various purposes.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

    Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

  2. CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

    CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

  3. Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

    Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

  4. Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

    Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

  5. Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects

    Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects
Recommended
Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world
CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks
Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18
Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects

Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects
Funeral held for 20 soldiers killed in Georgia plane crash

Funeral held for 20 soldiers killed in Georgia plane crash
Bodrum cruise season ends with record arrivals

Bodrum cruise season ends with record arrivals
Türkiye to launch collective to enforce digital copyright bill

Türkiye to launch collective to enforce digital copyright bill
WORLD Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Nov. 14, officials at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis said, in the latest step to fulfilling the terms of the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.
ECONOMY Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

The Turkish Competition Authority has imposed nearly 11.5 billion Turkish Lira ($272 million) in fines on companies over the past 10 months, following investigations into violations across a wide range of industries, from food and construction to banking, retail and digital markets.  
SPORTS Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

The Turkish national team is poised to take a significant step toward the 2026 World Cup playoffs when it hosts a struggling Bulgaria side on Nov. 15 in a Group E qualifier.  
﻿