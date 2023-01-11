District quarantined for six months as rabies detected

District quarantined for six months as rabies detected

TUNCELİ
District quarantined for six months as rabies detected

As rabies was detected in a dead cow in the eastern province of Tunceli’s Hozat district, the entrance and exit of animals to the districts have been prohibited for six months.

A cow in the Hozat district died after being bitten by another animal. After examining the sample taken from the dead cow in a laboratory in the neighboring province of Elazığı, it was determined that the cow had rabies.

After the diagnosis, the district was quarantined, while the entrance and exit of animals to the district were banned for six months.

While an announcement was made to citizens not to take their pets outside, vaccination of stray animals was also started.

Those who do not comply with the ban imposed on the entrance and exit of animals to the district will be fined 46,159 Turkish Liras ($866).

ARTS & LIFE Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten in Ireland Eurovision bid

Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten in Ireland Eurovision bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten in Ireland Eurovision bid

    Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten in Ireland Eurovision bid

  2. Lukoil agrees deal to sell Italian refinery

    Lukoil agrees deal to sell Italian refinery

  3. Registry offices demand citizens pay fee hike

    Registry offices demand citizens pay fee hike

  4. Famed Danish restaurant Noma to start new 'flavor search'

    Famed Danish restaurant Noma to start new 'flavor search'

  5. Researchers dig up secrets of 'self-healing' Roman concrete

    Researchers dig up secrets of 'self-healing' Roman concrete
Recommended
‘Food Express’ sets off for animals in shelters in country’s east

‘Food Express’ sets off for animals in shelters in country’s east
2,000-year-old sarcophagus found in Istanbul

2,000-year-old sarcophagus found in Istanbul
Ministry launches investigation into pollution in Riva Stream

Ministry launches investigation into pollution in Riva Stream
River feeding Keban Dam turns into small stream

River feeding Keban Dam turns into small stream
Kırklareli celebrates horror festival Koleda

Kırklareli celebrates horror festival Koleda
‘Garden of mercy’ hosts disabled, attacked animals

‘Garden of mercy’ hosts disabled, attacked animals
WORLD Zelensky says Ukraine resisting tougher assaults in Soledar

Zelensky says Ukraine resisting 'tougher assaults' in Soledar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday his troops were withstanding "new and even tougher assaults" on Soledar, near the eastern city of Bakhmut that Moscow has been trying to capture for months.

ECONOMY Lukoil agrees deal to sell Italian refinery

Lukoil agrees deal to sell Italian refinery

Russian oil giant Lukoil said on Jan. 9 that it had reached a deal to sell its refinery in Sicily to a Cyprus-based fund, pending approval from the Italian government.

SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.