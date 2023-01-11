District quarantined for six months as rabies detected

TUNCELİ

As rabies was detected in a dead cow in the eastern province of Tunceli’s Hozat district, the entrance and exit of animals to the districts have been prohibited for six months.

A cow in the Hozat district died after being bitten by another animal. After examining the sample taken from the dead cow in a laboratory in the neighboring province of Elazığı, it was determined that the cow had rabies.

After the diagnosis, the district was quarantined, while the entrance and exit of animals to the district were banned for six months.

While an announcement was made to citizens not to take their pets outside, vaccination of stray animals was also started.

Those who do not comply with the ban imposed on the entrance and exit of animals to the district will be fined 46,159 Turkish Liras ($866).