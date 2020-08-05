District governor of resort town dismissed

ISTANBUL

The Interior Ministry dismissed Hacı Mehmet Kara, the district governor of the Aegean province of İzmir’s resort town of Çeşme, on grounds that restrictions and measures against the coronavirus were not being implemented adequately throughout the district.



Videos and photos on social media platforms have shown parties filled with revelers flouting social distancing and not observing rules in the district.



The governor’s office of İzmir ordered on Aug. 4 the closure of six entertainment venues and beach clubs in Çeşme for 15 days as part of coronavirus measures.



The authorities had said that the beach club was one of the places that failed to implement the social distancing rules.



Among the places temporarily closed, Mom Beach Club, where the Ukrainian top model Daria Kyryliuk was physically attacked, was also included.



While Kara was reassigned to İzmir as deputy governor, Ünal Çakıcı was appointed to Çeşme’s governor's office, according to daily Hürriyet.