Disney’s ‘Snow White’ banned in Lebanon, Kuwait

BEIRUT
The upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s “Snow White has been officially banned in both Lebanon and Kuwait, largely due to the casting of Israeli actress Gal Gadot in the role of the Evil Queen, local media sources have reported.

Lebanon’s Interior Minister signed the ban after a recommendation from the country’s General Security’s Film Control Committee. The committee cited Gadot’s inclusion as the principal reason for rejecting the film, highlighting her past service in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and her public support for the Israeli military’s actions in Gaza.

Kuwait’s decision came shortly afterward, reportedly under pressure from civil society organizations and in line with the country’s long-standing policy of opposing any form of cultural normalization with Israel.

“Snow White,” which has been in production for over three years, has already been the subject of significant criticism, even prior to its wide release. Early reviews have been mixed at best, with particular scrutiny aimed at Gadot’s performance. “Gadot's evil queen vacillates between acceptable 'camp' and forced delivery with terrible delivery and incoherent facial expressions,” wrote Manuel Sao-Bento for FandomWire.

The film has also drawn controversy for other reasons. Lead actress Rachel Zegler faced backlash for comments she made about the 1937 original, calling it outdated and sexist. Her remarks ignited debate on social media, with some applauding the modernization, while others accused Disney of disrespecting its legacy titles.

Additionally, the film has been criticized for its portrayal of the Seven Dwarfs. Instead of casting actors with dwarfism, the filmmakers opted for CGI-enhanced characters, prompting outcry from advocacy groups and actors such as Peter Dinklage, who called the approach hypocritical and regressive.

