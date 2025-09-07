Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

ANTALYA

The suspended provincial police chief in the southern province of Antalya has surrendered to authorities after he was ousted from his post and faced a detention order over a graft investigation tied to the municipality.

Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office charged İlker Arslan and his wife with “facilitating bribery, fraud and illicit enrichment.” A day earlier from the detention order, Arslan was suspended from duty.

While police personnel tried to reach him by phone, he initially responded, “I will come,” but later switched off his phone. Consequently, a detention warrant was issued.

Following his suspension, the Interior Ministry has assigned inspectors to investigate the allegations, who will prepare a formal report.

The process concerning Arslan began during an investigation into allegations involving Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek.

After Böcek was arrested last month on charges of bribery, investigators referred to statements from businessman B.Ç. and E.T., who had secured tenders from municipal subsidiaries. These statements also mentioned the provincial police chief.

In a related development, as part of the latest phase of investigations targeting municipalities governed by the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler was re-arrested following a prosecution appeal against his earlier release.

The mayor is accused of “manipulating tenders” and “forming or participating in criminal organizations to commit offenses.”