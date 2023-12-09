Dismantling begins for ‘Kafkametler’ as divers complete search

ZONGULDAK
Amid the ongoing search operation for the missing crew members of the cargo ship “Kafkametler” that sank off the coast of the Black Sea province of Zonguladak, authorities have decided to dismantle the wreckage to access the sand-obstructed areas as divers end their search efforts.

Connection with 12 members on board "Kafkametler" ended abruptly on Nov. 19 as huge waves struck the cargo ship, eventually capsizing it. 

One of the naval support vessels “TCG Akın” completed its search mission yesterday, as another ship named “Nene Hatun” took over, taking part in the dismantling mission. Meanwhile, divers have concluded their search after a comprehensive 20-day examination mission on the sunken vessel.

Recognizing challenges posed by the ship’s cargo, which prevents the traditional pumping operations, authorities have decided to dismantle the vessel. Based on the understanding that the ship’s broken sections are filled with cargo, mud and sand and that is obstructing pumping efforts, this strategic move aims to expedite the rescue mission and locate the missing crew. With 75 to 80 percent of living quarters on the stern side steeply inclined, the dismantling process is expected to provide access to crucial areas.

The “Kafkametler” dismantling began yesterday, led by “Nene Hatun” turning the shipwreck’s bow.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are still on track along the Zonguldak coastline in an effort to locate the missing crew members.

