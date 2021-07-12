Discussions between Turkey, US on cooperation in Afghanistan ongoing: Washington

WASHINGTON- Reuters

Discussions between the United States and Turkey on security cooperation in Afghanistan are ongoing, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on July 12, after Ankara offered to operate and guard the Kabul airport after the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

Spokesperson Ned Price declined to provide details on how arrangements for the airport would work.

"We certainly welcome Turkey's constructive role when it comes to the withdrawal and the broader safety and security situation in Afghanistan," Price said, adding that the two countries were still discussing broader security cooperation in

Afghanistan.