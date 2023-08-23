Disabled mayor crosses Bosphorus for 3rd time

Fatma Aksu – ISTANBUL

During the 35th Bosphorus Intercontinental Swim Race, Turan Hançerli, the mayor of Istanbul's Avcılar district who tragically lost both of his arms at the age of 18 in an accident, successfully completed his third crossing of the Bosphorus.

In this year’s race sponsored by Samsung, more than 2,600 swimmers from 77 countries participated in the international competition where thousands of swimmers swim across the Bosphorus.

There were some important political figures among the competitors of the race, such as Dutch Ambassador to Ankara Joep Wijnands who swam in the event to raise awareness for the aid campaign for those affected by the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6.

One of these competitors was the Avcılar Mayor Turan Hançerli, the first disabled mayor of the country.

Hançerli successfully swam the 6.5 kilometer course starting from Kanlıca Pier to Kuruceşme Cemil Topuzlu Park.

“It was challenging but beautiful. It gives me so much pride to have crossed the Bosphorus for the third time. There will always be difficulties in life, yet I will surely overcome them,” the mayor said.

Previously, Hançerli had swam across the Dardanelles as well.