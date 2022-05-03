Disabled actress devoted life to those in need

  • May 03 2022 07:00:00

Disabled actress devoted life to those in need

Ece Çelik – ISTANBUL
Disabled actress devoted life to those in need

A disabled woman who achieved success as an actress by performing in stage plays has devoted her life to supporting people with disabilities.

“I suffered poliomyelitis when I was 1.5 years old due to a vaccine administration error and had a terrible childhood then,” Gamze Elibol Yavuz said on May 2.

Her dream was always to be an actress, but everyone surrounding her said she could not be one.

She could not be eligible for entering the conservatory exams as the admission criteria had no provision for people with disabilities in those days.

At 20 years old, she decided to form the Culture, Art and Education Center With No Burdens (TEKSEM).

Until now, she has staged more than 500 plays in various cities. With the money earned from the plays, she started supporting more than 100 disabled girls’ education costs.

Not only this, but she also created a marketplace on her center’s website where families of disabled children can sell whatever they produce, such as food, key holders, dresses and more, online.

Spending her life in a wheelchair, she knows how important it is for a disabled person to have a wheelchair. “We donate wheelchairs to people in need across the country,” she said, adding that people gave her the nickname “Sister hope.”

Now, disabled people can enter conservatory qualifications thanks to Yavuz’s legal fight she gave for 17 years.

“When they told me I could not enter exams, I was 20, and the bottom fell out of my world. Ever since then, I fought to get that right.”

Her latest effort for disabled people is penning down a book called “Mavi’s Adventures.” She will donate all the money earned by the sale of the book again to those in need.

“Mavi is a girl in a wheelchair. I wanted to write such a story to be a guide for families with disabled children.”

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE Music soothes violent feelings, says veteran conductor

Music soothes violent feelings, says veteran conductor 
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

    Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

  2. World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer

    World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer

  3. Turkey welcomes start of Eid-al Fitr holiday

    Turkey welcomes start of Eid-al Fitr holiday

  4. Turkey needs major change, opposition leader says

    Turkey needs major change, opposition leader says

  5. Turkey’s priority civilian evacuations from Mariupol: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s priority civilian evacuations from Mariupol: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey makes cultural diplomacy with TV series: Communications Directorate

Turkey makes cultural diplomacy with TV series: Communications Directorate
Turkey’s first pet cemetery filled with cat, dog graves

Turkey’s first pet cemetery filled with cat, dog graves
Turkey’s top diplomat due in Israel in May

Turkey’s top diplomat due in Israel in May
Istanbul Airport breaks record for number of flights, passengers

Istanbul Airport breaks record for number of flights, passengers
Indoor mask mandate to be lifted fully in 10 days: Expert

Indoor mask mandate to be lifted fully in 10 days: Expert
Turkey reports 1,344 new coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths

Turkey reports 1,344 new coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths
WORLD Investigators raid Japan boat company’s office after sinking

Investigators raid Japan boat company’s office after sinking

Coast guard officials searched the office of a Japanese tour boat operator Monday as part of a criminal investigation into suspicions that professional negligence caused the sinking of a vessel carrying 26 people in a national park last month.

ECONOMY Nebati: Solidification of inflation not expected

Nebati: Solidification of inflation not expected

After the volatility in the exchange rate is over, the monthly inflation is expected to normalize in the short term, says Finance Minister Nebati

SPORTS Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

With the participation of some 150 athletes from 15 countries, the eastern province of Şırnak, once associated with terror, is now preparing to host its first international tennis tournament, the country’s sports and youth minister has said.