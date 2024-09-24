Director Tomris Giritlioğlu dies at 67

ISTANBUL
Tomris Giritlioğlu, a well-known Turkish screenwriter, producer and director, passed away on Sept. 23 at the age of 67 at a hospital where she had been receiving cancer treatment in Istanbul.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy issued a condolence message for Giritlioğlu on his social media account, saying: "I learned with deep sadness about the passing of Tomris Giritlioğlu, the author, director, and producer of unforgettable works. I pray for God's mercy on the strong pen of our cinema; I extend my condolences to her family and the entire art community."

Born in 1957, Giritlioğlu was a graduate of Hacettepe University with a degree in English Language and Literature. After working as a translator and assistant at Turkish state television TRT, she began directing documentaries.

Giritlioğlu worked as a project designer and producer on several popular TV series such as “Çemberimde Gül Oya” (The Rose and the Thorn), “Kurşun Yarası” (Bullet Wound), “Hatırla Sevgili” (Remember Darling), “Asi” (Rebellious), “Ihlamurlar Altında” (Under theLİnden Trees) and “Gönülçelen” (Becoming A Lady).

She directed the film “Salkım Hanım'ın Taneleri” (Mrs. Salkım’s Diamonds), which won the Best Film Award at the 1999 Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival. With her first feature film, “Suyun Öte Yanı” (The Other Side of the Water), Giritlioğlu won numerous awards.

Giritoğlu will be buried today at the Antakya Asri Cemetery.

