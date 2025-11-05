Director portrays world through children’s eyes

Director portrays world through children’s eyes

ANTALYA
Director portrays world through children’s eyes

Director Seyfettin Tokmak, whose film "The Rabbit Empire" won seven awards at the 62nd Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, said he is working on a new project that will once again tell a story through the eyes of a child.

Tokmak’s film, which depicts a child’s struggle for life, was named Best Film in the festival’s National Feature Film Competition, while Tokmak himself received the Best Director award.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Tokmak said that representing childhood in cinema adds a special value to storytelling. “After realizing that children in films create a symbolic world and that they are important figures who reflect and define society, I started writing stories about them,” he said.

“I have been part of volunteer projects with migrant children and even at a juvenile detention center in Istanbul, where I taught short filmmaking for three years. We made many short films, and it made me very happy, because childhood is the most important period of life,” he added.

Tokmak, who began a PhD in London on “childhood in cinema” and conducted comparative studies on British and Iranian cinema, said he finds children’s worlds and imaginations captivating.

“I don’t see my own childhood as different from theirs,” he said. “The only difference between me and the children in prison was that I knew my way home, while they had forgotten it. For them, that home, meaning parents, was critical.”

He noted that he continues to work on the representation of childhood in cinema. “I’m developing a new project about the death of childhood,” he said. “It’s still in the scriptwriting stage.”

"The Rabbit Empire" swept the Golden Orange with seven awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Art Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematographer, the Film-Yön Best Director Award and the Sungu Çapan Film Critics’ Jury Special Award.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

    US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

  2. New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

    New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

  3. Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

    Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

  4. Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

    Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

  5. Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

    Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Recommended
Myra’s figurines on display for the first time

Myra’s figurines on display for the first time
Band keeps Ottoman military music tradition alive

Band keeps Ottoman military music tradition alive
Turkish coffee is Türkiye’s first ‘traditional specialty guaranteed’ registered in EU

Turkish coffee is Türkiye’s first ‘traditional specialty guaranteed’ registered in EU
Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive
Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome

Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome
Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled

Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled
WORLD US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

Travelers across the United States prepared on Nov. 6 for potential chaos ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

Türkiye’s e-commerce industry is preparing for a record-breaking November, with sales expected to reach around 500 billion Turkish Liras ($11.9 billion) during the month’s flurry of discount campaigns.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿