Diplomatic efforts to end war in Ukraine gains momentum

KIEV

(FILES) This aerial handout photograph posted on the official Facebook account of the Donbas Special Forces Battalion of the 18th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine on January 29, 2025 shows heavily damaged buildings in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine

A meeting between the Russian and American presidents could take place as early as next week, the Kremlin said Wednesday, the first such meeting of the two nations’ leaders in years.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump could meet before the end of February, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow. But he did not rule out the possibility of a later date, stressing that organizing such high-level talks takes time and extensive preparation by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Peskov also spoke on Tuesday's Russia-U.S. negotiations in Saudi Arabia, saying that the primary focus was the restoration of bilateral relations.

"The main task now is precisely what is happening at this moment. This topic is primarily linked to reviving relations, followed by their full restoration," he remarked.

Russian-U.S. relations were cool under President Joe Biden, especially after February 2022, when the Ukraine war began. During his previous presidential term in 2017-2021, Trump was known for his friendly relations with Putin. Trump returned to the White House last month.

Peskov stressed that repairing ties between Moscow and Washington would be a gradual process, requiring sustained diplomatic effort.

"It is impossible to fix everything in a single day or even a week. The path ahead is long, and much work remains to be done. However, a crucial first step was taken yesterday," he said.

Peskov added that while it is too soon to draw definitive conclusions from the talks, the initial progress is encouraging: "The momentum is very positive, and the overall attitude remains businesslike."

Talks between Russia and the U.S. in Saudi Arabia were organized to address issues of mending relations, resolving the conflict in Ukraine, and preparing a meeting between the Russian and U.S. presidents.

Trump brands Zelensky a 'dictator'

Trump called Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator", widening a personal rift with major implications for efforts to end the conflict triggered by Russia's invasion three years ago.

The United States has provided essential funding and arms to Ukraine, but Trump made an abrupt policy shift by opening talks with Moscow weeks after returning to the White House.

"A Dictator without Elections, Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Zelensky was elected in 2019 for a five-year term, and has remained leader under martial law imposed due to the Russian invasion as his country fights for its survival.

Trump savaged Zelensky, saying "he refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing (Joe) Biden 'like a fiddle.'"

Russia ready to resume Ukraine talks: Putin

Putin said Moscow is ready to return to the negotiating table on Ukraine, but emphasized that building trust with the U.S. is essential for any progress, state news agency TASS reported.

Speaking to reporters in St. Petersburg, Putin highlighted the importance of Tuesday's talks between the Russian and U.S. delegations in Riyadh, thanking Saudi Arabia for hosting the discussions.

He said he plans to call Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the coming days to personally express his gratitude.

“The goal of the U.S.-Russia meeting in Riyadh was to enhance mutual trust,” Putin said, adding that without increasing trust, it would be impossible to resolve the resolving the Ukraine crisis.

Commenting on a potential forthcoming meeting with Trump, Putin said he is open to a meeting but stressed it requires preparations. “It is not enough to simply meet; the key issues, including Ukraine, must be addressed,” he said, adding that he could not specify when such a meeting might take place.

Meanwhile, Putin said that a brigade of Russian troops had crossed into Ukrainian territory overnight, suggesting a ground attack on Ukraine's Sumy region for the first time since Russia retreated from there in 2022.

"I was told an hour ago that at night fighters of the 810th brigade crossed the border of the Russian Federation and Ukraine and entered the territory of the enemy," Putin added in televised remarks, referring to a brigade state media reported was deployed to Russia's Kursk region near the border with Ukraine's Sumy region.

U.S. Envoy meets top Ukrainian official in Kiev

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, met Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, in Kiev during his visit to the country, officials said Wednesday.

“I was happy to welcome Keith Kellogg to Kiev. This was his first meeting here, and I’m grateful he came during these difficult times — we really appreciate it,” Yermak said in a statement on Telegram.

Yermak said it was important for Kellogg to get the full details about the situation on the front lines and see Ukraine’s strength and determination. He added that military commanders would brief Kellogg on the battlefield situation.

He stressed the importance of continued U.S. support.

“We hope U.S. support for Ukraine will continue. We want strong, open ties based on trust and mutual success,” said Yermak.

Yermak pointed out how important it is for Ukraine to be part of decisions about the end of its war with Russia. He warned that Russia spreads false information to create division.

He highlighted Ukraine’s goal of building a long-term partnership with the U.S., including security guarantees and cooperation in defense and the economy.

“I thank Keith Kellogg for this important meeting. We will keep working for a fair peace,” added Yermak.

​Erdoğan speaks with Rutte

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Feb. 18.

A just and lasting peace on war in Ukraine is possible, Erdogan told Rutte, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

During the call, Erdoğan said Türkiye has been doing its utmost to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, and will continue to do its part in the future.

Stressing that he held contacts with many leaders and representatives of international organizations, including the belligerent parties, Erdoğan said Türkiye has been exerting efforts to end wars in its region and in the world.

The international community should contribute to Ankara's efforts to stop wars and build peace, he added.