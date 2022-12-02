Digital terror threat to security of state: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Digital fascism poses a threat to democracy and freedoms, and digital terrorism threatens state security, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Dec. 2. 

Digital platforms are increasingly being used as a component of “psychological operations” in the context of tension and competition between states, Erdoğan said in a message he sent to the International Strategic Communication Summit (Stratcom Summit).

Due to its strategic location, unique policies, and principled stance on regional and global issues, Türkiye is one of the countries in the world that is most exposed to fabricated and intentional fake news, he added.

“Information pollution and disinformation are the two most prominent challenges of the present era. Lies, slanders, and distorted news have a negative effect on the lives of countless individuals in many countries around the world, including Türkiye. Accusations made without a thorough investigation can sometimes cause irreparable damage,” he said. 

“We need a new, truth-oriented communication approach that prioritises people’s right to receive information. The ‘Türkiye’s Communication Model’ is the result of our pursuit of this objective,” Erdoğan said. The purpose of this model is to defend and implement a conception of communication within the circle of truth that draws strength from democracy, the president added.
“We have once again demonstrated that, despite the fact that lies and distortions pose a threat to communication channels, we will not compromise our perspective of accurate and transparent communication. With each incident, we have seen how timely and accurate this step has been. We also view strategic communication as an essential instrument for fostering international cooperation,” Erdoğan noted. 

 

