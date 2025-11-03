DHL Group to continue investments in Türkiye

DHL Group to continue investments in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
DHL Group to continue investments in Türkiye

Germany-based DHL Group has reaffirmed its commitment to Türkiye, describing the country as a key logistics hub.

Volker Ratzmann, the company’s Vice President of Corporate Public and Government Affairs, told Anadolu Agency that Türkiye holds strategic importance for DHL.

“We acquired MNG Kargo, one of the most significant logistics companies in Türkiye, for a substantial amount, and now we will make major investments in the country,” he noted.

Ratzmann explained that DHL initially plans to invest an additional $50 million to strengthen supply chains and implement necessary logistics adjustments in Türkiye.

“I believe Türkiye is important because it serves as a bridge between Asia and Europe. That is why such a location is essential for growth and for delivering all the goods the world needs,” he said.

Addressing broader challenges, Ratzmann acknowledged that geopolitical tensions, customs tariffs and global economic uncertainty are affecting the business environment. “Uncertainty in particular impacts our work, but we are managing quite well,” he added.

“We have succeeded because we have many experts who know how to handle these challenges. Still, I believe the global economy needs more certainty and a more stable environment for growth to take place,” Ratzmann said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm
LATEST NEWS

  1. US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

    US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

  2. Supermoon to light up night sky as closest of the year

    Supermoon to light up night sky as closest of the year

  3. No rap songs in Billboard Top 40 for first time since 1990

    No rap songs in Billboard Top 40 for first time since 1990

  4. Women decorate mosque walls with intricate motifs

    Women decorate mosque walls with intricate motifs

  5. Underwater sculpture park brings coral reef art to Miami Beach

    Underwater sculpture park brings coral reef art to Miami Beach
Recommended
US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm
Starbucks cedes China control to Boyu Capital in $4 bln deal

Starbucks cedes China control to Boyu Capital in $4 bln deal
Inequality crisis threatens democracy, experts warn G20

'Inequality crisis' threatens democracy, experts warn G20
Turkish banks’ short-term external debt set to decline in 2026: Fitch

Turkish banks’ short-term external debt set to decline in 2026: Fitch
Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales
Turkish manufacturing PMI ticks down in October

Turkish manufacturing PMI ticks down in October
Türkiyes annual inflation at 32.87 pct in October, hitting 47-month low

Türkiye's annual inflation at 32.87 pct in October, hitting 47-month low
WORLD EU scrambles to seal climate deal ahead of COP30

EU scrambles to seal climate deal ahead of COP30

EU environment ministers will Tuesday make a last-ditch attempt to reassert the bloc's climate ambitions by nailing down key emissions targets in the run-up to the U.N.'s climate summit in Brazil.
ECONOMY US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

The U.S. government will become a shareholder in a startup specializing in rare earth processing, the company has announced, as the United States looks to reduce its dependence on China.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿