DHL Group to continue investments in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Germany-based DHL Group has reaffirmed its commitment to Türkiye, describing the country as a key logistics hub.

Volker Ratzmann, the company’s Vice President of Corporate Public and Government Affairs, told Anadolu Agency that Türkiye holds strategic importance for DHL.

“We acquired MNG Kargo, one of the most significant logistics companies in Türkiye, for a substantial amount, and now we will make major investments in the country,” he noted.

Ratzmann explained that DHL initially plans to invest an additional $50 million to strengthen supply chains and implement necessary logistics adjustments in Türkiye.

“I believe Türkiye is important because it serves as a bridge between Asia and Europe. That is why such a location is essential for growth and for delivering all the goods the world needs,” he said.

Addressing broader challenges, Ratzmann acknowledged that geopolitical tensions, customs tariffs and global economic uncertainty are affecting the business environment. “Uncertainty in particular impacts our work, but we are managing quite well,” he added.

“We have succeeded because we have many experts who know how to handle these challenges. Still, I believe the global economy needs more certainty and a more stable environment for growth to take place,” Ratzmann said.