DEVA Party's Metin Gürcan arrested for espionage

  • November 30 2021 16:28:00

DEVA Party's Metin Gürcan arrested for espionage

ANKARA
DEVA Partys Metin Gürcan arrested for espionage

Metin Gürcan, a founding member of the opposition Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), has been arrested and sent to prison over political and military espionage pending trial.

Gürcan, a former soldier, was detained on Nov. 26 in Istanbul as part of an investigation launched by the Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office.

In his statement, Gürcan told the prosecutor that since 2019 he had been offering consultancy services to individuals and institutions on demand, regarding Turkey and neighboring countries. Gürcan denied claims that he was involved in espionage. He claimed that he regularly met with diplomats in Ankara and offered his analyses and received money for this service.

Following his questioning, the court ordered his arrest. Gürcan was sent to prison on Nov. 29 pending trial.

DEVA was launched last year by Ali Babacan, a former economy minister in Justice and Development Party (AKP) governments.

DEVA Party,

TURKEY DEVA Partys Metin Gürcan arrested for espionage

DEVA Party's Metin Gürcan arrested for espionage
MOST POPULAR

  1. Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

    Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

  2. Thousands throng border city for festivities, shopping

    Thousands throng border city for festivities, shopping

  3. Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces

    Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces

  4. Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan

    Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan

  5. Enver Altaylı exchanged emails with CIA agents: Court

    Enver Altaylı exchanged emails with CIA agents: Court
Recommended
Top prosecutor repeats call for closure of HDP

Top prosecutor repeats call for closure of HDP
MHP urges unity, solidarity against economic problems

MHP urges unity, solidarity against economic problems
Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces

Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces
Magnitude-5.1 earthquake jolts Aegean coast

Magnitude-5.1 earthquake jolts Aegean coast
Turkey’s Jewish community marks Hanukkah, lights candles for hope

Turkey’s Jewish community marks Hanukkah, lights candles for hope
Turkey’s groundwater sources shrinking, report says

Turkey’s groundwater sources shrinking, report says
WORLD Azerbaijan says 14 dead in military helicopter crash

Azerbaijan says 14 dead in military helicopter crash

Fourteen people died on Nov. 30 in an Azerbaijani military helicopter crash which went down in the east of the Caucasus country during a training flight, officials said.
ECONOMY Eurozone inflation soars to highest rate on record

Eurozone inflation soars to highest rate on record

Soaring energy prices took eurozone inflation to its highest rate on record in November, official data showed on Nov. 30, challenging the European Central Bank’s resistance to tightening monetary policy earlier than planned.
SPORTS Former chair of Turkish football giant dies

Former chair of Turkish football giant dies

Mustafa Cengiz, the former chair of the Turkish football team Galatasaray, has died at the age of 71, according to a statement by the sports club.