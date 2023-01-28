Detroit museum to hold onto disputed van Gogh

Detroit museum to hold onto disputed van Gogh

DETROIT
Detroit museum to hold onto disputed van Gogh

A federal appeals court has ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh amid a Brazilian collector’s dispute with the museum over the painting.

The order from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati comes days after U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh in Detroit dismissed a lawsuit filed by collector Gustavo Soter’s art brokerage company, The Detroit News reported.

The suit claims Soter bought the painting of a woman with a book, titled “The Novel Reader,” in 2017 for $3.7 million, but that a “third party” took possession of the artwork and it has been missing for nearly six years.

The oil-on-canvas painting, which the suit says is worth more than $5 million, was part of the Detroit Institute of Arts’ recent “Van Gogh in America” exhibition.

Steeh said in his Jan. 20 ruling that the painting could not be seized because it was protected by a federal law
granting immunity to foreign artwork on display in the United States.

The appeals court judges ordered the museum to retain possession of the painting, saying that an appeal filed by Soter’s brokerage firm, Brokerarte Capital Partners, LLC, “raises issues in its motion that deserve full pleading and reasoned consideration.”

WORLD Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles
LATEST NEWS

  1. Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

    Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

  2. Memphis releases deadly police beating video

    Memphis releases deadly police beating video

  3. New gun attack in east Jerusalem after synagogue mass shooting

    New gun attack in east Jerusalem after synagogue mass shooting

  4. Rome archaeologists search for start of Appian Way

    Rome archaeologists search for start of Appian Way

  5. Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media

    Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media
Recommended
Rome archaeologists search for start of Appian Way

Rome archaeologists search for start of Appian Way
Bond actress Eva Green enters UK court battle over unmade film

Bond actress Eva Green enters UK court battle over unmade film
Exhibition displays Ottoman and Republic-era objects

Exhibition displays Ottoman and Republic-era objects
Story of once occupied imperial capital Istanbul in exhibition

Story of once occupied imperial capital Istanbul in exhibition

Sales of second-hand luxury watches booming

Sales of second-hand luxury watches booming
Razzies remove child star from nods

Razzies remove child star from nods
WORLD Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

Tesla head Elon Musk met with senior White House officials on Jan. 27 to discuss the Biden administration's push to grow the electric vehicle market, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
ECONOMY Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media

Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media

Foreigners residing for a long time in the southern province of Antalya have started to work illegally as real estate agents to sell or rent properties with a 10 percent commission through social media groups amid the increasing demand of Ukrainians and Russians to reside in the city.
SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.