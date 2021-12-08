Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

  • December 08 2021 07:00:00

Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

EDİRNE
Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

A Greek police officer who was detained in Turkey’s northwestern province of Edirne on Dec. 5 has been released by a local court with a ban on traveling abroad as authorities continue to sweep their mobile phones.

Valasoudis Manolis, a 41-year-old police officer serving at the Alexandroupolis (Dedeağaç) Police Station and his girlfriend, Aheni Aohna, were apprehended while returning from a day trip from the Turkish border city.

The couple was later taken to a prosecutor’s office after being detained by the gendarmerie forces on charges of trespassing on the military forbidden zone.

During his questioning, Manolis said they came to Turkey for leisure purposes and they shopped during their time in Edirne but they entered a wrong route on the way back as a result of a direction given by a navigation device.

“Soldiers stopped us near the border while we were following the navigation route, confiscating our passports and taking us to the gendarmerie. We came here to shop. We have no other purpose,” he reportedly said.

Following the investigations at the prosecutor’s office, the couple, who were brought to a criminal court of peace, were released with a travel ban.

The couple then left the courthouse with a group of officials of the Greek Consulate-General in Edirne.

The Demirören News Agency reported that the investigation of the confiscated mobile phones and other materials found on the duo is continuing.

TURKEY Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan

Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

    ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

  2. Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

    Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

  3. Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

    Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

  4. Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh

    Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh

  5. British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination

    British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination
Recommended
Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan

Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan
Vaccine complacency not overcome yet, says expert

Vaccine complacency not overcome yet, says expert
‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents
Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees
Woman makes miraculous recovery from vegetative state, performs concert

Woman makes miraculous recovery from vegetative state, performs concert
Mother saved by police’s domestic abuse helpline app

Mother saved by police’s domestic abuse helpline app
WORLD Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Olaf Scholz became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor on Dec. 8, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure.
ECONOMY Turkey’s airports host over 118 mln passengers in first 11 months of 2021

Turkey’s airports host over 118 mln passengers in first 11 months of 2021

Turkey’s airports served more than 118 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2021, a strong 54 percent increase from the same period of last year, the State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMİ) has said.

SPORTS Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Prominent Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 2021 on Dec. 4 after a fabulous catch-up race.