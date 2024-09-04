Demolition begins on illegal structures in Istanbul’s Üsküdar

ISTANBUL

Demolition actions have commenced on an illegal structure in Istanbul's Üsküdar district, where unauthorized construction was halted last month.

The area, overlooking the Bosphorus in the Vaniköy neighborhood, has been under scrutiny following the discovery of building violations.

Teams from the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry arrived at the villa site, where construction was halted after it was found to be in violation of legal regulations.

The demolition on Sept. 4 included the removal of various illegal additions such as construction carrier systems, a pool, reinforced concrete retaining walls, stairs, garden walls, guardhouses and concrete injections.

Maliki Ejder Batur, head of the ministry’s Istanbul office, said the construction included seven sections, two of which were occupied.

"We should neither harm nature nor do anything against the law," Batur said. "We, as the ministry, will continue to protect this place."

The investigation into the illegal construction began on Aug. 22 when ministry teams received a tip-off. Inspections revealed that the natural ground and vegetation had been physically damaged.

Authorities have filed a criminal complaint against those responsible, accusing them of causing damage to protected areas.

Media reports said the land previously belonged to televangelist Adnan Oktar, convicted of leading a criminal organization.

It was later purchased by Russian businessman Boris Borisenko, reportedly a representative of his compatriot Roman Abramovich, an oligarch sanctioned by the U.K., European Union and Canada following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ministry officials claimed that the construction was initiated with the permission of the Istanbul Municipality. In response, the municipality’s zoning department announced that the site was sealed on Aug. 16.

A criminal complaint was also filed against Borisenko, citing "causing zoning pollution."

The area in question falls under a 1983 law designed to "protect the cultural, historical and natural beauty of the Bosphorus" and establish zoning regulations.