Demand for rafting on rise in Antalya

ANTALYA

Köprülü Canyon National Park in the southern province of Antalya attracts about 1.5 million rafting enthusiasts each year, predominantly from foreign visitors, while Turkish tourists show less interest in the sport, a sector representative has said.

The canyon hosts an average of 10,000 to 12,000 tourists daily, of which domestic tourists account for only about 1,500, according to Ali Tırnaksız.

"Russians make up 60 percent of our visitors. The Middle Eastern and British people come after. We only witness local visitor density on the weekends. Local tourists account for roughly 10 percent of the visitors,” he pointed out.

Tırnaksız further clarified that the drought's effect on river water levels has also had an adverse effect on rafting.

"The water level lowered since a hydroelectric power station was formerly constructed near the river's beginning. The boats may get stuck in some parts of the water because of the decrease in volume but it does not pose any danger,” he explained.

Tourists seeking an exhilarating adventure enjoy splashing around and cooling off in the Köprüçay River, where temperatures range from 8 to 10 degrees Celsius, even on days when the outside temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius.

According to Cahit Demirboğan, who mentioned that he comes to the Köprülü Canyon every year to do rafting, the experience is “extremely cold but highly enjoyable.”

Addressing the lack of interest among local tourists, Demirboğan commented, "Perhaps they are not well-informed about this place, or it could be due to economic factors."