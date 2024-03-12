Demand for ‘fake marriage officers’ rising

Demand for ‘fake marriage officers’ rising

ANTALYA
Demand for ‘fake marriage officers’ rising

The trend of hiring "fake marriage officers" is surging among couples whose wedding dates do not align with venue reservations but want to meet their guests' expectations by organizing symbolic wedding ceremonies.

These fake officers conduct ceremonies tailored to the couple's preferences, delivering speeches in accordance with the significance of the day, signing the marriage register, and presenting the marriage certificate, with fees ranging from 1,500 to 4,000 Turkish Liras ($46 to $125).

The rise in second wedding ceremonies, held at venues such as halls, gardens, or beaches on different dates following the official marriage ceremony, has made fake marriage officer services popular.

These officers engage with the couples beforehand to understand their preferences, prepare speeches based on the gathered information, and deliver humorous or expectation-oriented speeches during the event to entertain the guests, apart from performing classic rituals such as presenting the marriage certificate and signing the register during the ceremony.

Following the popular demand, the number of individuals advertising themselves as "fake marriage officers" on online platforms is on the rise.

Barış Ay, the president of the Confederation of All International Employers' Associations (CIEA), stated, "Couples organize different events to create memories of the wedding ceremony and to please their guests. They request a fake marriage officer at their events. We frequently encounter advertisements online for symbolic wedding ceremonies. We recommend such events to be organized by professionals or event planning companies. One should not fall for every advertisement."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Demand for ‘fake marriage officers’ rising

Demand for ‘fake marriage officers’ rising
LATEST NEWS

  1. Demand for ‘fake marriage officers’ rising

    Demand for ‘fake marriage officers’ rising

  2. 5 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq

    5 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq

  3. China, Russia, Iran holding joint naval drills

    China, Russia, Iran holding joint naval drills

  4. Minister vows continued fight against terrorism in Iraq's north

    Minister vows continued fight against terrorism in Iraq's north

  5. Volatility in FX market temporary, says Şimşek

    Volatility in FX market temporary, says Şimşek
Recommended
5 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq

5 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq
Minister vows continued fight against terrorism in Iraqs north

Minister vows continued fight against terrorism in Iraq's north
Muslim holy month Ramadan commences

Muslim holy month Ramadan commences
Türkiye to export scorpion antivenom to Europe

Türkiye to export scorpion antivenom to Europe
Espionage suspects confess to links with Mossad

Espionage suspects confess to links with Mossad
Lost martyrs’ cemetery from Gallipoli campaign located

Lost martyrs’ cemetery from Gallipoli campaign located
WORLD China, Russia, Iran holding joint naval drills

China, Russia, Iran holding joint naval drills

The navies of China, Russia and Iran are staging joint drills in the Gulf of Oman this week, Beijing said Monday.
ECONOMY Volatility in FX market temporary, says Şimşek

Volatility in FX market temporary, says Şimşek

The recent volatility in the FX market should be viewed as temporary, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, vowing to maintain “sound” policies.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿