Demand for ‘fake marriage officers’ rising

ANTALYA

The trend of hiring "fake marriage officers" is surging among couples whose wedding dates do not align with venue reservations but want to meet their guests' expectations by organizing symbolic wedding ceremonies.

These fake officers conduct ceremonies tailored to the couple's preferences, delivering speeches in accordance with the significance of the day, signing the marriage register, and presenting the marriage certificate, with fees ranging from 1,500 to 4,000 Turkish Liras ($46 to $125).

The rise in second wedding ceremonies, held at venues such as halls, gardens, or beaches on different dates following the official marriage ceremony, has made fake marriage officer services popular.

These officers engage with the couples beforehand to understand their preferences, prepare speeches based on the gathered information, and deliver humorous or expectation-oriented speeches during the event to entertain the guests, apart from performing classic rituals such as presenting the marriage certificate and signing the register during the ceremony.

Following the popular demand, the number of individuals advertising themselves as "fake marriage officers" on online platforms is on the rise.

Barış Ay, the president of the Confederation of All International Employers' Associations (CIEA), stated, "Couples organize different events to create memories of the wedding ceremony and to please their guests. They request a fake marriage officer at their events. We frequently encounter advertisements online for symbolic wedding ceremonies. We recommend such events to be organized by professionals or event planning companies. One should not fall for every advertisement."