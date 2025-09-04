DEM Party says Öcalan seeks talks with SDF

ANKARA

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has said jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan has expressed interest in meeting officials from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as part of Türkiye's latest peace initiative.

"He expresses his interest in establishing communication with Rojava [the de facto administration in northern Syria] if the opportunity arises," daily Hürriyet quoted DEM Party lawmaker Pervin Buldan as saying in remarks published on Sept. 4.

Her comments followed a DEM Party delegation’s visit on Aug. 28 to the İmralı prison island off Istanbul to meet with Öcalan once again. Buldan was joined by fellow lawmaker Mithat Sancar and lawyer Faik Özgür Erol.

Under the government's "terror-free Türkiye" project, PKK first declared a ceasefire and later announced its decision to dissolve and disarm. The DEM Party has been acting as an intermediary between Ankara and Öcalan in the process.

"He expressed his desire to speak with them [the SDF leadership] and discuss the path forward and the decision to be reached regarding this matter," Buldan said. "If this opportunity is created, if there are meetings and contacts with the authorities in Rojava, I think it will be resolved more easily."

PKK is listed a terror group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara also regards YPG, the backbone of SDF, as its Syrian offshoot.

Turkish officials have repeatedly said the disarmament decision must also cover YPG and called on SDF to comply with a deal to integrate with Syria's new army.

Buldan said a parliamentary commission formed to monitor the peace process should also be allowed to visit İmralı and meet with Öcalan.

"It is a big mistake to meet with actors on one side but never with those on the other side, and not see them as interlocutors in the matter," she added.