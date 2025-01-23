DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye

ANKARA
The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has renewed its calls for more contribution from all social groups to reach a terror-free Türkiye after the second visit to İmralı island prison where PKK ringleader Abdullah Öcalan is serving life sentence.

DEM Party seniors Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Pervin Buldan visited Öcalan on Jan. 22 as part of ongoing efforts to end the four-decade old terrorism problem in Türkiye.

The process had begun after Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli called on Öcalan to persuade PKK to lay down its arms and pave the way for peace and stability in the country.

“Our delegation has informed Öcalan about our meetings,” read the statement referring to the DEM Party delegation’s talks with political parties and civil society. It said Öcalan is still working on the matter and that necessary statements will be made after he concludes his preparations.

“This process will allow everyone to live in freedom and unity. To this end, we call for the contributions of all social groups,” it added.

The statement also informed that Öcalan expressed his condolences over the killing of 78 people in a ski resort fire in the northwestern city of Bolu.

Bahçeli had expressed that this process shouldn’t be delayed and a statement from Öcalan that calls on ending armed conflict should come as soon as possible.

