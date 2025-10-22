DEM Party offers conditional release for long-term prisoners

DEM Party offers conditional release for long-term prisoners

ANKARA
DEM Party offers conditional release for long-term prisoners

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) on Oct. 21 submitted a bill calling for the lifting of the ban on conditional release from aggravated life sentences, allowing prisoners to become eligible after 25 years behind bars.

 

The proposal, presented by MP Nevroz Uysal Aslan, is being described by her as a "call for justice toward a delayed peace."

 

It comes amid the government’s ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" initiative. The campaign saw PKK announce its decision to lay down arms and disband following directives from jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan.

 

She said the bill, dubbed the "right to hope," was inspired by decisions from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and targets not only Öcalan but more than 4,000 prisoners currently denied conditional release.

 

Turkish officials have consistently ruled out any changes to Öcalan’s sentence. He is serving his aggravated life term on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul. PKK, meanwhile, is recognized as a terror group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

    Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

  2. Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy

    Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy

  3. Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

    Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

  4. Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

    Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

  5. Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers

    Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers
Recommended
Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts
Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers

Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers
Türkiye, Greece hold meeting to boost trust over Aegean issues

Türkiye, Greece hold meeting to boost trust over Aegean issues
Türkiye, Oman sign 16 deals to boost bilateral ties

Türkiye, Oman sign 16 deals to boost bilateral ties
Türkiye condemns Israels West Bank annexation vote

Türkiye condemns Israel's West Bank annexation vote
Intermittent rains set to persist across Türkiye Intermittent rains set to persist across Türkiye

Intermittent rains set to persist across Türkiye Intermittent rains set to persist across Türkiye
Türkiye’s railway network to expand beyond 14,000 km by 2026: Minister

Türkiye’s railway network to expand beyond 14,000 km by 2026: Minister
WORLD Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week as he wraps up a nearly one-week tour of Asia, the White House confirmed Thursday.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent

The Turkish Central Bank on Oct. 23 lowered its policy rate by 100 basis points, matching market forecasts.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿