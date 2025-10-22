DEM Party offers conditional release for long-term prisoners

ANKARA

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) on Oct. 21 submitted a bill calling for the lifting of the ban on conditional release from aggravated life sentences, allowing prisoners to become eligible after 25 years behind bars.

The proposal, presented by MP Nevroz Uysal Aslan, is being described by her as a "call for justice toward a delayed peace."

It comes amid the government’s ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" initiative. The campaign saw PKK announce its decision to lay down arms and disband following directives from jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan.

She said the bill, dubbed the "right to hope," was inspired by decisions from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and targets not only Öcalan but more than 4,000 prisoners currently denied conditional release.

Turkish officials have consistently ruled out any changes to Öcalan’s sentence. He is serving his aggravated life term on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul. PKK, meanwhile, is recognized as a terror group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.