DEM Party MPs meet Öcalan as PKK to destroy arms

ANKARA

A delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) visited jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan once again on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul on July 6 ahead of the terror group’s anticipated disarmament.

The delegation included MPs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, with lawyer Özgür Faik Erol accompanying. The meeting comes just days before a planned PKK ceremony in northern Iraq, expected between July 10 and 12, to begin the destruction of its weapons.

The DEM Party has played a key role in facilitating communication between Ankara and Öcalan. The party plans to hold meetings next week with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel.

The initiative follows a series of renewed contacts with Öcalan after Bahçeli publicly urged the PKK leader to renounce terrorism in parliament, an appeal later endorsed by Erdoğan.

In May, PKK announced a ceasefire in line with calls from Öcalan.

In a statement, the DEM Party announced that the disarmament event would be accessible to journalists invited by the party.

Other media representatives are expected to cover the process independently. The party assured that it would handle accreditation to ensure smooth participation.