DEM Party lawmakers brief jailed PKK leader on anti-terror panel works

DEM Party lawmakers brief jailed PKK leader on anti-terror panel works

ANKARA
DEM Party lawmakers brief jailed PKK leader on anti-terror panel works

A delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) traveled to the İmralı island off Istanbul on Oct. 3 to brief jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on the continued works of a parliamentary anti-terror panel.

The DEM Party delegation is composed of lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, as well as lawyer Özgür Faik Erol. The latest visit by the DEM Party to Öcalan took place on Aug. 28. Öcalan was also allowed to meet his lawyers on Sept. 17.

The DEM delegation’s visit comes a day after the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission held its 13th meeting.

Buldan, Sancar and Erol were expected to brief Öcalan about the works of the commission and the way forward for the accomplishment of the terror-free Türkiye bid.

In a recent statement, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, who chairs the panel, has underlined the importance of the steps to be taken by the PKK to dissolve and disarm itself. The legal and political steps to be taken alone by the parliament will not suffice to advance the process, Kurtulmuş had said, urging the PKK to speed up its disarmament process.

Following a historic call by Öcalan, the PKK announced its decision to dissolve and end its armed conflict against Türkiye in June, and a first group of terrorists dropped and burned their weapons in July in northern Iraq.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with DEM Party leaders on the sidelines of the beginning of the new legislative year on October 1 and thanked them for their roles in the terror-free Türkiye bid.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. 36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

    36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

  2. US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

    US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

  3. Night museum visits extended until November at three historical sites

    Night museum visits extended until November at three historical sites

  4. Large Byzantine bath unearthed in Olympos Ancient City

    Large Byzantine bath unearthed in Olympos Ancient City

  5. Three chefs, three feasts, one language

    Three chefs, three feasts, one language
Recommended
36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry
Fin whale skeleton being unearthed in southern Türkiye

Fin whale skeleton being unearthed in southern Türkiye
Chinese tourists flock to Cappadocia during annual holiday

Chinese tourists flock to Cappadocia during annual holiday
Erdoğan urges Israel to halt attacks, comply with Trumps Gaza plan

Erdoğan urges Israel to halt attacks, comply with Trump's Gaza plan
Erdoğan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call

Erdoğan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Prominent journalist Altaylı remains jailed after first hearing

Prominent journalist Altaylı remains jailed after first hearing
WORLD US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

U.S. forces carried out a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat off the coast of Venezuela on Friday, killing four people, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.
ECONOMY Türkiye-UAE swap deal to enhance digital banking, attract Gulf investments

Türkiye-UAE swap deal to enhance digital banking, attract Gulf investments

Economists predict that the currency swap agreement signed Thursday between the central banks of Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates will spur growth in Türkiye's digital banking sector and encourage new investments from the Gulf region.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿