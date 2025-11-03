DEM Party holds another meeting with PKK leader

DEM Party holds another meeting with PKK leader

ISTANBUL
DEM Party holds another meeting with PKK leader

A delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) met again with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul on Nov. 3 as part of the government’s “terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

 

The delegation, consisting of MPs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, visited Öcalan days after meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 30. That visit came shortly after PKK declared that it had begun withdrawing its armed units from Turkish territory.

 

According to a DEM Party statement, the discussions in Ankara focused on “the current stage of the peace process and the necessary next steps,” noting that there was “mutual understanding and consensus on taking steps that will ensure the process progresses more quickly and healthily.”

 

Erdoğan described his talks with the İmralı delegation as “constructive, productive and promising for the future.”

 

“Hopefully, we will see the impact of this meeting in the coming days,” he added.

 

DEM Party MP Sezai Temelli said in a press conference in Ankara on Nov. 3 that a parliamentary commission overseeing the process will complete its consultations after a final meeting expected to include Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın.

 

The commission is then expected to write a report, Temelli said, emphasizing that “we are at a crucial stage. Our priority is to evaluate this stage effectively and move on to legislative activities as soon as possible.”

 

He added that the DEM Party hopes the legislative package expected as part of the peace process will be brought to parliament and enacted before the end of the year.

 

The DEM Party’s previous visit to Öcalan took place on Oct. 3, when the PKK leader reportedly underscored the importance of “identifying and implementing legal requirements from a correct and holistic perspective.”

 

Speaker visits Adıyaman

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş visited the southeastern city of Adıyaman on Nov. 3, meeting with local officials and civil society representatives.

 

Kurtulmuş heads parliament’s National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, which reviews the social, legal and political aspects of the government’s anti-terrorism campaign.

 

As part of the initiative, PKK has declared a ceasefire and announced plans to disarm and dissolve following calls from Öcalan.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm
LATEST NEWS

  1. US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

    US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

  2. Supermoon to light up night sky as closest of the year

    Supermoon to light up night sky as closest of the year

  3. No rap songs in Billboard Top 40 for first time since 1990

    No rap songs in Billboard Top 40 for first time since 1990

  4. Women decorate mosque walls with intricate motifs

    Women decorate mosque walls with intricate motifs

  5. Underwater sculpture park brings coral reef art to Miami Beach

    Underwater sculpture park brings coral reef art to Miami Beach
Recommended
Kahramanmaraş joins UNESCO’s global network for literary heritage

Kahramanmaraş joins UNESCO’s global network for literary heritage
‘Smart sock’ monitors baby with heart failure diagnosis

‘Smart sock’ monitors baby with heart failure diagnosis
Motorcycle surge raises safety concerns after actor’s death

Motorcycle surge raises safety concerns after actor’s death
Manisa’s UNESCO-listed Sardes launches night museum experience

Manisa’s UNESCO-listed Sardes launches night museum experience
Türkiye, Israel will not go to war, US envoy says

Türkiye, Israel 'will not go to war,' US envoy says
Türkiye launches largest private sector satellite into orbit

Türkiye launches largest private sector satellite into orbit
Türkiye to swiftly move defense projects, Erdoğan says

Türkiye to 'swiftly' move defense projects, Erdoğan says
WORLD EU scrambles to seal climate deal ahead of COP30

EU scrambles to seal climate deal ahead of COP30

EU environment ministers will Tuesday make a last-ditch attempt to reassert the bloc's climate ambitions by nailing down key emissions targets in the run-up to the U.N.'s climate summit in Brazil.
ECONOMY US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

The U.S. government will become a shareholder in a startup specializing in rare earth processing, the company has announced, as the United States looks to reduce its dependence on China.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿