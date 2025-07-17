DEM Party delegation meets CHP leader over peace bid

ANKARA

A delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) continued political talks on July 17 with main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel as part of the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

The meeting at CHP headquarters included DEM Party deputies Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, along with lawyer Faik Özgür Erol. CHP's secretary-general Selin Sayek Böke and deputy parliamentary leader Murat Emir joined Özel during the talks.

Following the meeting, Buldan said among the topics were PKK's ongoing disarmament process as part of the peace initiative and a parliamentary commission expected to be established to oversee the effort.

"Mr. Özgür Özel has made significant contributions to the peace issue from the beginning, which is very valuable," Buldan said. "We have learned that Özel will also support this peace process and provide valuable support to those working on this issue in the future."

As part of the process, PKK declared a ceasefire following a call from its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan and announced its decision to disband and lay down arms. Last week, a group of PKK members ceremonially burned their weapons in northern Iraq.

The DEM Party has taken on a mediating role between Öcalan and Ankara, relaying updates to political actors on the progress. The initiative gained momentum after party delegations were granted access to visit Öcalan on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul.

Prior to the disarmament ceremony, Buldan and Sancar visited İmralı again and then met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 7.

The delegation also met with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu, and Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç on July 16.