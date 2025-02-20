Delta offers $30,000 each to Toronto plane crash passengers

Delta offers $30,000 each to Toronto plane crash passengers

TORONTO
Delta offers $30,000 each to Toronto plane crash passengers

U.S. airline Delta will offer $30,000 to each passenger on a plane that crashed as it landed at Toronto airport this week, the carrier has told AFP.

"This gesture has no strings attached and does not affect rights" of passengers, a company spokesman said.

On FEb. 17, a Delta Air Lines plane that departed from the U.S. city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, hit the runway hard at Toronto's main airport and flipped upside down.

A fireball and thick plumes of black smoke engulfed the plane as it skidded to a halt on its roof but none of the 80 people on board were killed.

Delta said 21 passengers were injured in the accident.

Paramedic services said emergency responders dealt with various injuries among the passengers, including back sprains, head injuries, anxiety and headaches.

Dramatic footage of the crash posted on social media on Feb. 18 showed the Bombardier CRJ-900 coming in to land before slamming into the runway, then sliding forward in a roll, with its wings sheared off before it stopped on its back.

Canada's Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation, assisted by the US Federal Aviation Administration, Delta and Mitsubishi, which purchased the CRJ line of planes from Bombardier in 2019.

The Toronto crash was the latest in a recent string of air incidents in North America, including a midair collision between a US Army helicopter and a passenger jet in Washington that killed 67 people, and a medical transport plane crash in Philadelphia that left seven dead.

delta airlines,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

    Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

  2. Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

    Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

  3. IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

    IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

  4. Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

    Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

  5. Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief

    Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief
Recommended
Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief
IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts
Japans core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January
Tariff reciprocity must work for both sides: EU trade chief

Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief
Moodys downgrades credit rating of Nissan to junk

Moody's downgrades credit rating of Nissan to junk
Turkish, Qatari finance ministers meet in Istanbul for joint economic commission

Turkish, Qatari finance ministers meet in Istanbul for joint economic commission
Turkish tourism industry pins its hope on peace in Ukraine

Turkish tourism industry pins its hope on peace in Ukraine
WORLD Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas on Friday of committing a "cruel and evil" violation of the Gaza ceasefire deal by failing to return the captive Shiri Bibas.
ECONOMY Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

New liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacities set to come online next year will provide significant advantages for gas-importing nations, including Türkiye, European countries, India and Japan, according to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿