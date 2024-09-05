Defense Ministry probes oath ceremony at military school

ANKARA

The Defense Ministry has launched an investigation into the oath-taking ceremony held by newly commissioned lieutenants at the National Defense University’s (MSÜ) land forces academy.

"The incident is being investigated from all aspects," Zeki Aktürk, press and public relations advisor for the ministry, said at a press conference on Sept. 5.

Disciplinary action would be taken against personnel found responsible due to intent, fault or negligence, he added.

"The public should be at ease on this issue and should not trust those who create manipulations based on these images," Aktürk said.

During the graduation ceremony, the cadets, led by valedictorian Ebru Eroğlu, raised their swords and chanted, “We are [modern Türkiye founder] Mustafa Kemal’s [Atatürk] soldiers” in unison.

The students also recited an oath pledging to protect the Turkish Republic, its secular values and the nation’s territorial integrity.

Eroğlu received his diploma from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the ceremony.

Footage of the event, shared widely on social media, quickly became a flashpoint in Turkish political discourse.

Erdoğan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Ömer Çelik condemned criticism of the graduates.

"Insulting lieutenants is unacceptable," he said.

"Everything would be examined and evaluated, and if there is any indiscipline, it is looked into. But the attitude of some retired soldiers, politicians and writers who try to revive a tutelage through this image by speaking from the outside is wrong."