Defense Ministry marks 114th anniversary of Turkish Air Force's founding

ANKARA

The Turkish Defense Ministry released a video Sunday commemorating the 114th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Air Force.

"The flag of the skies waves with the star, the power of 114 years, with wings of steel," the ministry wrote on X.

"Proudly and gratefully" celebrating the 114th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Air Force, it remembered with mercy the martyrs and veterans who have passed away.

"May our strength in the skies be everlasting," the ministry added.