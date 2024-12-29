Defense industry’s domestic production capacity at 70 pct

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s defense industry has reached 70 percent domestic production capacity in 2024, according to the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD) Türkiye Defense Industry 2024 report.

The report, which states that significant successes have been achieved in strategic products, suggests that foreign dependency on engines and power transmission systems should be reduced.

The report highlights that there is still foreign dependence on resources for engine and power transmission systems for the main battle tank, ALTAY, and other platforms.

It notes that domestic engine production is of critical importance.

MÜSİAD Defense Industry Board Chairman Fatih Altunbaş said increasing R&D efforts in advanced material technologies is crucial.

“Domestic production should be increased, and foreign dependency should be reduced in advanced technology fields in composite materials such as graphene, nanomaterials, and carbon fiber,” he said.

Altunbaş emphasized that foreign dependence on components such as semiconductors and microprocessors continues in the Turkish defense industry, adding that Türkiye’s investments in these fields should accelerate.

He also stated that developing training programs to increase qualified human resources in the sector and strengthening state-university-industry cooperation are crucial for the sustainability of the sector.

“It is aimed to reduce foreign dependency in aviation and space systems with the National Combat Aircraft [MMU] and GökTürk projects,” the report read.

“Efforts continue in jet engine and satellite technologies. In sensor technologies, there is a need to develop national solutions in infrared, quantum sensing, and other advanced sensors,” it said.

