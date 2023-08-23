Defendants face up to 22 years in collapsed building case

Defendants face up to 22 years in collapsed building case

DİYARBAKIR
Defendants face up to 22 years in collapsed building case

A prison sentence of up to 22 years and six months is being sought for each of the defendants in the lawsuit regarding the Galeria Complex in the southern province of Diyarbakır that collapsed in the deadly Feb. 6 quakes and claimed the lives of 89 people.

The allegations of "negligence" in the construction of the luxury complex, where its residents lost their lives under the debris after the earthquakes, had long been on the country's agenda.

In the case involving seven defendants, three of whom are contractors, the prosecutor’s office requested a prison term of up to 22 years and six months for each person on charges of "causing the death and injury of multiple individuals due to conscious negligence."

The expert report included in the indictment emphasized serious deficiencies both in terms of building permits and construction processes.

"It has been determined that the suspects are responsible for construction defects that led to the collapse of the buildings and that they failed to fulfill their duties and obligations during the project, construction and completion phases of the collapsed building. Considering their professional knowledge, expertise and experience, they acted in a manner contrary to the duty of care and diligence in relation to this foreseeable outcome,” the report said.

"Therefore, it is demanded that the suspects, who are deemed to be responsible, be separately penalized for the offense of 'causing the death and injury of multiple individuals due to conscious negligence.'"

TÜRKIYE Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran

Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran
LATEST NEWS

  1. Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran

    Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran

  2. Turkish FM holds talks with Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

    Turkish FM holds talks with Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

  3. At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

    At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

  4. Erdoğan vows to eradicate terrorism

    Erdoğan vows to eradicate terrorism

  5. India's historic cut-price Moon mission set for touchdown

    India's historic cut-price Moon mission set for touchdown
Recommended
Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran

Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran
Turkish FM holds talks with Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

Turkish FM holds talks with Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad
Erdoğan vows to eradicate terrorism

Erdoğan vows to eradicate terrorism
Wildfire briefly halts marine traffic on Çanakkale strait

Wildfire briefly halts marine traffic on Çanakkale strait
Disabled mayor crosses Bosphorus for 3rd time

Disabled mayor crosses Bosphorus for 3rd time
Consitutional court finds prison guilty of maltreatment

Consitutional court finds prison guilty of maltreatment
WORLD At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

At least 1,100 people are still missing two weeks after deadly wildfires ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui, authorities said Tuesday, with the FBI seeking family members' help in identifying the remains of the dead.

ECONOMY AI likely to augment rather than destroy jobs: UN study

AI likely to augment rather than destroy jobs: UN study

Artificial Intelligence is more likely to augment jobs than to destroy them, a U.N. study has indicated, at a time of growing anxiety over the potential impact of the technology.

SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.