Defendants face up to 22 years in collapsed building case

DİYARBAKIR

A prison sentence of up to 22 years and six months is being sought for each of the defendants in the lawsuit regarding the Galeria Complex in the southern province of Diyarbakır that collapsed in the deadly Feb. 6 quakes and claimed the lives of 89 people.

The allegations of "negligence" in the construction of the luxury complex, where its residents lost their lives under the debris after the earthquakes, had long been on the country's agenda.

In the case involving seven defendants, three of whom are contractors, the prosecutor’s office requested a prison term of up to 22 years and six months for each person on charges of "causing the death and injury of multiple individuals due to conscious negligence."

The expert report included in the indictment emphasized serious deficiencies both in terms of building permits and construction processes.

"It has been determined that the suspects are responsible for construction defects that led to the collapse of the buildings and that they failed to fulfill their duties and obligations during the project, construction and completion phases of the collapsed building. Considering their professional knowledge, expertise and experience, they acted in a manner contrary to the duty of care and diligence in relation to this foreseeable outcome,” the report said.

"Therefore, it is demanded that the suspects, who are deemed to be responsible, be separately penalized for the offense of 'causing the death and injury of multiple individuals due to conscious negligence.'"