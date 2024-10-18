'Deeply misguided' to wall US off with tariffs, warns Yellen

'Deeply misguided' to wall US off with tariffs, warns Yellen

NEW YORK
Deeply misguided to wall US off with tariffs, warns Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has pushed back on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's proposals of high tariffs on allies and rivals, calling such moves "deeply misguided" weeks before the Nov. 5 election.

Her remarks delivered in New York come as Trump vows to impose across-the-board levies on U.S. imports, with a particularly high tariff level on Chinese goods.

The former president is running against Democrat Kamala Harris, whose term in President Joe Biden's administration has seen more targeted economic policies against countries like China.

"Calls for walling America off with high tariffs on friends and competitors alike or by treating even our closest allies as transactional partners are deeply misguided," Yellen said in the speech at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Trump has called for a 10 to 20 percent tariff on all imports, and a higher rate of 60 percent or more on those from China.

But Yellen warned that broad, untargeted levies would raise costs for U.S. households and make American businesses less competitive.

The economy has consistently been a top issue for voters, according to polls leading up to the presidential election.

But the Treasury chief acknowledged that the United States also "cannot simply draw from an old playbook" when facing challenges like global pandemic preparedness, climate change and a need to grapple with China's industrial overcapacity.

She noted that trade and investment with China can bring gains to U.S. firms and workers, stressing that Washington should aim to have "a healthy economic relationship based on a level playing field."

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness

Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness

    Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness

  2. Gaza authorities accuse Israeli forces of attacking hospital

    Gaza authorities accuse Israeli forces of attacking hospital

  3. Bodrum among top global destinations in National Geographic’s 2025 list

    Bodrum among top global destinations in National Geographic’s 2025 list

  4. Istanbul exhibition explores Kafka’s works on 100th death anniversary

    Istanbul exhibition explores Kafka’s works on 100th death anniversary

  5. Jane Fonda to receive lifetime achievement award from union

    Jane Fonda to receive lifetime achievement award from union
Recommended
Nurol acquires full ownership of defense company FNSS

Nurol acquires full ownership of defense company FNSS
EBRD partners with TSKB for a green boost

EBRD partners with TSKB for a green boost
Policy normalization helps restore stability in Türkiye: World Bank

Policy normalization helps restore stability in Türkiye: World Bank
Tech giants going nuclear in artificial intelligence arms race

Tech giants going nuclear in artificial intelligence arms race
China posts slowest growth in over a year

China posts slowest growth in over a year
Gold prices hit new record high amid geopolitical tensions

Gold prices hit new record high amid geopolitical tensions
WORLD Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness

Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness

Cuba was racing Friday to restore electricity after the failure of the island's biggest power plant caused a nationwide blackout, coming on the heels of weeks of extended outages across the cash-strapped country.
ECONOMY Nurol acquires full ownership of defense company FNSS

Nurol acquires full ownership of defense company FNSS

Nurol Holding will acquire the 49 percent of shares held by BAE Systems in FNSS Savunma Sistemleri, securing full ownership of the Turkish defense company.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿