Deeper wells 'threatening' Türkiye's breadbasket

KONYA
The drilling of water wells to a depth of a minimum of 400 meters in the expansive agricultural lands of Konya Plain, Türkiye's breadbasket spanning 2.2 million hectares, has raised concerns, as sector representatives fear that excessive groundwater extraction will jeopardize the region's agricultural sector.

"Thirty years ago, the depth of wells in the area ranged from 30 to 50 meters. Today, farmers strive to reach depths of 400 to 450 meters," said Bekir Kağnıcıoğu, an agricultural chamber head in the Altınekin district who voiced concerns about the trend and stressed the negative implications for the plain.

The relentless pursuit of deeper water sources not only imposes exorbitant costs on farmers but also poses a grave threat to the stability of the plain, Kağnıcıoğlu warned.

The situation is particularly dire due to the closed basin structure of Konya Plain, responsible for supplying around 10 percent of the country's total agricultural output. As underground water resources continue to dwindle, the ramifications for the agricultural industry and the nation's food security become increasingly evident.

Kağnıcıoğlu advocated for immediate action, emphasizing the urgency of diverting water from external basins to revitalize the region.

The fate of the plain hinges on this crucial intervention, as Kağnıcıoğlu cautioned that "should groundwater depletion persist, a future marred by drought awaits this once-prosperous region."

Local farmers, burdened by the escalating costs of reaching deeper wells, echoed Kağnıcıoğlu's sentiments. Dursun Öz, a farmer in the region, expressed hope that replenishing the plain's water resources from external basins would rejuvenate agricultural yields.

Hakan Topaloğlu, another farmer grappling with the escalating well depths, underscored the economic challenges. "The costs have become an unbearable burden. The wells that used to provide water from a depth of 8 to 10 meters now require excavation to 450 meters. These financial hardships are overwhelming. We can't sustain this burden indefinitely," Topaloğlu lamented.

