Dedicated center welcomes new litter of Van kittens

The first phase of this year’s kitten births has been completed at Van Cat Villa, a sanctuary dedicated to preserving the iconic Van cat breed, renowned for their snow-white coats and striking eyes — one blue and the other amber.

A total of 55 healthy kittens were born during the first round of deliveries at the facility, which plays a key role in ensuring the survival and continued health of the Van cat population.

Located in the eastern province of Van, the villa operates under the Van Cat Research and Application Center of the city’s Yüzüncü Yıl University.

The center carries out controlled breeding programs each year to protect and sustain the Van cat population, with births typically occurring in three separate phases.

“This year’s first group of kittens has arrived. Two weeks ago, we began mating preparations for the second group and we expect more kittens soon,” said Mehmet Atar Bayır, the center’s animal supervisor.

Van Cat Villa has become a popular destination for both local and foreign tourists, according to Bayır.

“During the recent Eid al-Adha holiday [Islamic holiday during which Muslims distribute some meat to poor people], we had a large number of visitors, especially families. Children had the opportunity to pet the cats and it was a joyful experience for both the animals and our guests,” he pointed out.

With its peaceful environment and educational value, the villa continues to attract both local and international tourists, helping instill a love for animals in future generations while safeguarding the legacy of the beloved Van cat.

