Decision on alleged damage to historic walls sparks controversy

ANTALYA
A court decision to acquit a man who allegedly pierced the historic walls near his house adjacent to Alanya Castle in the southern province of Antalya has stirred controversy among local authorities.

The historical walls adjacent to the walls of the house belonging to Austrian Walter Godina in the Ehmedek area of Alanya Castle were demolished in April 2019. Subsequent investigations unveiled a series of scandalous construction process.

Godina was charged with damaging historical structure and violating the Urban Planning Law for unauthorized additions such as railings, windows, ceramic, and concrete structures atop the walls. It was also revealed that he punctured the base of the walls to discharge wastewater.

While the trial at an Alanya court concluded with a rather unexpected verdict, Godina was acquitted in two cases on the grounds of expert reports.

Speaking to Hürriyet about the trial process, Godina's lawyer, Mehmet Bekar, stated, "Following the findings of the experts, it was proven that Godina did not commit any violations. He received neither imprisonment nor fines."

Bekar also pointed out that Godina could have pursued a compensation lawsuit but he did not choose this path, as he holds a deep affection for Türkiye and Alanya.

Prof. Dr. Osman Eravşar, the head of the Alanya Castle excavations, remarked, "I do not possess any information on how the judicial process concluded. However, we have previously witnessed significant errors in some expert reports."

The relevant ministry is closely monitoring the process, he added.

A senior official from the Antalya Regional Board for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage expressed their displeasure with the court's decision, highlighting their confusion regarding how the court arrived at such a verdict and how an expert reported that there was no damage to the historical walls or their surroundings.

"The destruction on and around the city walls was determined by the excavation directorate itself. We think that the judicial process will start again with the objections to be made."

