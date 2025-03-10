Debate over spiritual trends grows after death of woman missing in Belgrad Forest

ISTANBUL

The mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of Ece Gürel, who was found deceased in Belgrad Forest four days after going missing, have ignited discussions on the risks and realities of modern spiritual movements.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that the 36-year-old landscape architect succumbed to hypothermia due to prolonged exposure to extreme cold. However, why she ventured into the forest and what she was doing there remain unclear.

Gürel’s interests in spiritual practices have led to speculations fueled by the revelation that she attended a “witchcraft” course. Some suggest she entered the forest for “scream therapy” or a ritual involving Ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic plant banned in many countries.

With widespread interest in Gürel’s case, some groups have also started to promote Belgrad Forest as a site for mystical experiences, falsely linking it to ancient supernatural elements.

The rise of social media has popularized various spiritual concepts, including energy healing, astrology, numerology and holistic therapies.

While some practitioners approach these subjects sincerely, others exploit them for financial gain.

Hale Özen, the instructor of the witchcraft course Gürel attended, was recently detained for “spreading misinformation” and “qualified fraud.” In an interview, Özen denied that her course was linked to witchcraft, emphasizing that Gürel was a rational and faithful person.

She also dismissed allegations of Ayahuasca use, stating that neither Gürel nor her family could afford such an expensive substance.

Experts warn that anybody can fall prey to spiritual scams, particularly in moments of vulnerability.

Psychiatrist Hakan Türkçapar explained, “The ‘what if it works’ mentality fuels belief in these practices. However, for individuals with psychological predispositions, such practices can lead to serious mental health issues.”

Holistic life coach Aysun Akçalı addressed the misconceptions surrounding meditation and alternative therapies, noting that their commercialization has led to misinformation.

“New Age movements and self-proclaimed spiritual guides have turned these practices into a business. “Meditation is about self-reflection and inner peace; it doesn’t require forests, shouting or elaborate rituals.”