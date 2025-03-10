Debate over spiritual trends grows after death of woman missing in Belgrad Forest

Debate over spiritual trends grows after death of woman missing in Belgrad Forest

ISTANBUL
Debate over spiritual trends grows after death of woman missing in Belgrad Forest

The mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of Ece Gürel, who was found deceased in Belgrad Forest four days after going missing, have ignited discussions on the risks and realities of modern spiritual movements.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that the 36-year-old landscape architect succumbed to hypothermia due to prolonged exposure to extreme cold. However, why she ventured into the forest and what she was doing there remain unclear.

Gürel’s interests in spiritual practices have led to speculations fueled by the revelation that she attended a “witchcraft” course. Some suggest she entered the forest for “scream therapy” or a ritual involving Ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic plant banned in many countries.

With widespread interest in Gürel’s case, some groups have also started to promote Belgrad Forest as a site for mystical experiences, falsely linking it to ancient supernatural elements.

The rise of social media has popularized various spiritual concepts, including energy healing, astrology, numerology and holistic therapies.

While some practitioners approach these subjects sincerely, others exploit them for financial gain.

Hale Özen, the instructor of the witchcraft course Gürel attended, was recently detained for “spreading misinformation” and “qualified fraud.” In an interview, Özen denied that her course was linked to witchcraft, emphasizing that Gürel was a rational and faithful person.

She also dismissed allegations of Ayahuasca use, stating that neither Gürel nor her family could afford such an expensive substance.

Experts warn that anybody can fall prey to spiritual scams, particularly in moments of vulnerability.

Psychiatrist Hakan Türkçapar explained, “The ‘what if it works’ mentality fuels belief in these practices. However, for individuals with psychological predispositions, such practices can lead to serious mental health issues.”

Holistic life coach Aysun Akçalı addressed the misconceptions surrounding meditation and alternative therapies, noting that their commercialization has led to misinformation.

“New Age movements and self-proclaimed spiritual guides have turned these practices into a business. “Meditation is about self-reflection and inner peace; it doesn’t require forests, shouting or elaborate rituals.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

    Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

  2. Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of US summit

    Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of US summit

  3. Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity

    Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity

  4. Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

    Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

  5. DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour

    DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour
Recommended
Türkiye strongly condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syrias unity

Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity
Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May
DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour

DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour
Parliament only venue for PKK disarmament talks: Speaker

Parliament only venue for PKK disarmament talks: Speaker
Türkiye strengthens ‘Steel Dome’ system with laser defense

Türkiye strengthens ‘Steel Dome’ system with laser defense
Turkish, British top diplomats discuss Europe security in phone call

Turkish, British top diplomats discuss Europe security in phone call
Van-Tehran passenger train services resume

Van-Tehran passenger train services resume
WORLD Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

The Syrian government has announced the signing of a deal which will integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the national army.
ECONOMY Canadas next PM Mark Carney vows to win US trade war

Canada's next PM Mark Carney vows to 'win' US trade war

Canada's incoming prime minister Mark Carney struck a defiant note Sunday against the United States, as the former central banker vowed to win U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿