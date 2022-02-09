Debate on ‘candidacy’ only benefits Erdoğan: CHP leader

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said a recent debate on the candidacy of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan aimed at “creating victimization.”

“This discussion can be held at the legal level, but these discussions only benefit Erdoğan on the political ground of Turkey today,” he told broadcaster TV5 on Feb. 8.

The CHP leader claimed that Erdoğan would use opposition to his candidacy for public support.

“He will say, ‘Look, I’m going to be the president, they made 367 odds against me again, they are preventing my presidency,’” Kılıçdaroğlu said and reiterated his call or snap elections.

Kılıçdaroğlu undermined a statement by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli that he sees no legal obstacle before Erdoğan’s third term in office.

“Bahçeli has such a feature. He wants the CHP to target him and to create a discussion ground with him. This will work for him. We avoid it. We don’t take it seriously. You can criticize as much as you want,” he said.

“Mr. Bahçeli also knows that Erdoğan cannot be a presidential candidate again until the constitution is changed. If he waits his time... If two years expire... It means this,” he added.

Kılıçdaroğlu called on the MHP to make a proposal for the required amendment in the constitution and bring it to the parliament.

Erdoğan, who is also the chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), and MHP leader Bahçeli are partners at the People’s Alliance as the latter has already announced that his party will support Erdoğan in the next elections.

Bahçeli recalled that some oppositional groups claim that Erdoğan may not run for the third time as the constitution limits the presidential tenure with two terms, suggesting his party will do whatever necessary to pave the way for Erdoğan’s nomination should this oppositional campaign expands.