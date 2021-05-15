Family of 10 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

GAZA CITY

A family of 10 were killed early on May 15 in an Israeli air strike on the western Gaza Strip, medics in the Palestinian enclave said.

Eight children and two women, all belonging to the Abu Hatab family, were killed in the three-storey building in Shati refugee camp that collapsed following an Israeli strike, medical sources said.

Israeli attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip has taken the death toll to 144, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Hamas' military wing, the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigades, announced that Ashdod, Beersheba, was hit by rockets in response to an attack on a house in the Al-Shati refugee camp and to avenge Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank.

Three Palestinians, including two siblings, were killed in late-night attacks by Israeli war jets on the Tel Kuleybu area in northern Gaza.

Total fatalities in Gaza includes 37 children and 22 women, while the number injured exceeds 950 since Monday, said a statement from the ministry.

Israeli forces carried out nearly 30 airstrikes between Friday evening and Saturday morning targeting northern Gaza.

The Kuleybu Mosque was completely destroyed in an attack, Gaza's Ministry of Foundations and Religious Affairs said in a statement.

Before that attack, Israel killed seven civilians, including five children and two women.

Witnesses said the bodies were taken to Shifa hospital after the bombing of a house belonging to the Abu Hatab family in the Al-Shati refugee camp.

A search for missing people under the rubble is underway, they said. Israeli warplanes resumed airstrikes Friday on the blockaded Gaza Strip, causing heavy damage to residential buildings across the enclave.

Meanwhile, 11 Palestinians were killed Friday as Israeli forces clashed with demonstrators to disperse rallies in parts of the West Bank.

Also, Lebanese authorities announced that a Lebanese youth was killed when Israeli artillery fire targeted protesters along the Israeli security fence in the south of the country.

3 rockets fired toward Israel from Syria: Israeli army

Meanwhile, three rockets were fired from Syria toward northern Israel, said the Israeli army late on May 14.

Two of the rockets fired from Syria crashed into open fields of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights while another exploded on Syrian soil, said the Israeli forces in a written statement.

It also added that no injury or damage was reported.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Damascus Gate since the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan as Israeli forces and settlers assaulted Palestinians.

Tensions moved from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.



