Death toll in Serbia railway station roof collapse now 16

Death toll in Serbia railway station roof collapse now 16

BELGRADE
Death toll in Serbia railway station roof collapse now 16

The death toll in the collapse of a train station roof in Serbia that has triggered massive anti-government protests has risen to 16, after an injured teenager died on Friday.

The boy suffered severe injuries in the tragedy in Novi Sad in November last year and was being treated at a military hospital in the capital, Belgrade.

"Despite all measures taken and the utmost dedication of our staff, the patient (born in 2006) succumbed to complex injuries and related complications," the hospital said on its website.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family."

Soon after news of his death broke, a black flag was raised on the building of the Novi Sad School of Economics he attended, and mourners laid flowers and lit candles.

"You will forever be a part of our stories, our memories, and our hearts," read one banner left outside the school by pupils.

The concrete roof at the Novi Sad station came crashing down on November 1, killing 14 people on the spot. The victims were aged between six and 74.

Three others were injured, one of whom died two weeks later.

Public outrage over the tragedy sparked nationwide protests, with many blaming the deaths on corruption and inadequate oversight of construction projects, especially as restoration work at the train station had been completed shortly before the accident.

Protesters are demanding that those responsible be held accountable, that arrested demonstrators be released, and that the system be made less corrupt.

  Tensions 

Last Saturday, between 100,000 and 300,000 people are estimated to have taken part in a mass rally in Belgrade — the largest in Serbian history.

The largely peaceful demonstration was disrupted after an unknown noise caused a brief panic in some areas.

Some protesters and members of the political opposition allege the authorities used an acoustic cannon — a military device used to disperse crowds — a charge the government has denied.

The incident further heightened tensions in the Balkan country and triggered a series of reactions and calls for an investigation into the events.

Although the Serbian authorities deny the claims, the Council of Europe right body said it was "very concerned about the escalation of tensions in the country" and called for a thorough investigation.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Novi Sad, Kragujevac, and Nis in recent months, while various protests and commemorative gatherings have been held in hundreds of towns across the country.

The protests represent the biggest challenge so far to the 12-year rule of populist President Aleksandar Vucic, who has responded by alternating between calls for dialogue and claims the demonstrators are backed by foreign powers.

The protests have led to the resignation of several high-ranking officials, including the prime minister.

More than a dozen people have been charged in connection with the tragedy, including former Transport Minister Goran Vesic, who resigned days after the incident.

roof collapse,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
LATEST NEWS

  1. US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

    US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

  2. Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

    Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

  3. Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

    Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

  4. A daring viewpoint

    A daring viewpoint

  5. Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

    Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Recommended
US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation
Israel defense minister threatens to annex parts of Gaza

Israel defense minister threatens to annex parts of Gaza
US to import eggs from Türkiye, S Korea amid crisis: Agriculture secretary

US to import eggs from Türkiye, S Korea amid crisis: Agriculture secretary
Trump optimistic about full ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine

Trump optimistic about full ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine
Rift grows in Israel as gov’t sacks intel chief

Rift grows in Israel as gov’t sacks intel chief
WORLD US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

The United States said Friday it was terminating the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, giving them weeks to leave the country.
ECONOMY Germanys huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's upper house of parliament on Friday gave the final seal of approval to a massive spending package to build up the military and overhaul infrastructure.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿