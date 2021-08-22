Death toll from floods in Turkey's Black Sea region rises to 82

  • August 22 2021 09:53:56

Death toll from floods in Turkey's Black Sea region rises to 82

ANKARA
Death toll from floods in Turkeys Black Sea region rises to 82

The death toll from floods in Turkey's Black Sea region has risen to 82, authorities said on Aug. 21. 

Heavy rains hit the region in the north of the country last Wednesday, leaving 71 people dead in the province of Kastamonu, said a statement by the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency.

Ten others died in the Sinop province, along with one person in the Bartın province.

​​​​​​​President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last Friday visited the worst-hit flood area in Bozkurt, Kastamonu, and announced that places affected had been declared disaster zones and are slated for government aid.

flooding,

WORLD Hurricane Henri bears down on US east coast

Hurricane Henri bears down on US east coast
MOST POPULAR

  1. Dog tours Istanbul on public transport

    Dog tours Istanbul on public transport

  2. Increasing demand for Princes’ Islands shoots up property prices

    Increasing demand for Princes’ Islands shoots up property prices

  3. Turkey can’t take new migrant wave from Afghanistan: Erdoğan

    Turkey can’t take new migrant wave from Afghanistan: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey launches new Coast Guard Command unit on Lake Van

    Turkey launches new Coast Guard Command unit on Lake Van

  5. FM Çavuşoğlu talks with Pakistani counterpart on Afghanistan

    FM Çavuşoğlu talks with Pakistani counterpart on Afghanistan
Recommended
Turkey can’t take new migrant wave from Afghanistan: Erdoğan

Turkey can’t take new migrant wave from Afghanistan: Erdoğan
357 more Turkish nationals evacuated from Afghan capital

357 more Turkish nationals evacuated from Afghan capital
159 historical artifacts recovered in southern Turkey

159 historical artifacts recovered in southern Turkey
Turkey launches new Coast Guard Command unit on Lake Van

Turkey launches new Coast Guard Command unit on Lake Van
FM Çavuşoğlu talks with Pakistani counterpart on Afghanistan

FM Çavuşoğlu talks with Pakistani counterpart on Afghanistan
Turkey neutralizes 7 PKK terrorists in N Iraq, Syria

Turkey neutralizes 7 PKK terrorists in N Iraq, Syria
WORLD Hurricane Henri bears down on US east coast

Hurricane Henri bears down on US east coast

A swath of the U.S. East Coast, including New York City, was under alert on Aug. 21, as storm Henri was upgraded to what could be the first hurricane in 30 years to hit New England.
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $241 bln in July

Central government gross debt stock at $241 bln in July

The Turkish central government's gross debt stock totaled 2 trillion Turkish liras (around $241 billion) as of the end of July, according to official figures on Aug. 20. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş defender NSakala collapses during Süper Lig match

Beşiktaş defender N'Sakala collapses during Süper Lig match

Beşiktaş's Congolese defender Fabrice N'Sakala collapsed on the pitch during a Turkish Süper Lig match on Aug. 21 against Gaziantep.