Death toll from floods in Turkey's Black Sea region rises to 82

ANKARA

The death toll from floods in Turkey's Black Sea region has risen to 82, authorities said on Aug. 21.

Heavy rains hit the region in the north of the country last Wednesday, leaving 71 people dead in the province of Kastamonu, said a statement by the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency.

Ten others died in the Sinop province, along with one person in the Bartın province.

​​​​​​​President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last Friday visited the worst-hit flood area in Bozkurt, Kastamonu, and announced that places affected had been declared disaster zones and are slated for government aid.