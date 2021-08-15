Turkish flood deaths hit 58, dozens still missing

  • August 15 2021 09:47:00

ANKARA
The death toll from floods in Turkey's Black Sea region rose to 58, authorities said late on Aug. 15. 

Floods caused by heavy rains hit the region in the north on Wednesday, leaving 49 people dead in the province of Kastamonu, according to a statement by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Eight others died in Sinop province and one in Bartın province.

A total of 62 people are reported missing in Kastamonu, along with 14 in Sinop, Turkey’s Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said after examinations in the Bozkurt district in Kastamonu province alongside Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez

“We delivered 20 tons of food yesterday and today by helicopter alone,” Soylu said, adding that officials are trying to meet the needs of victims- from funerals to damage assessment.

Kurum said there are at least 454 severely damaged and ruined buildings in the three provinces but authorities are working on building new structures within the next year.

Arife Ünal, an 85-year-old woman, drowned and was swept away during the floods in Bartın. Four days of search and rescue efforts ended after finding her lifeless body 600 meters (1,970 feet) from her house.

According to a statement by the governor's office in Bartın, 13 bridges were destroyed in the flood, while at least 45 buildings were heavily damaged.

Rescue and relief operations continue in the flood-hit areas, the statement added.

Some 918 workers in Bartın, 3,547 in Kastamonu, and 1,910 in Sinop are conducting relief work in the affected areas, according to AFAD.

A total of 341 people in Bartın, 1,580 in Kastamonu, and 533 in Sinop were evacuated to safe areas by helicopters and boats, the disaster management agency said.

Meanwhile, 223 volunteers, nine catering trucks, and 54 vehicles sent by the Turkish Red Crescent to the region are working on the ground.

On Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited the Bozkurt district in Kastamonu, the worst-hit flood area.

"We will do our best as a state as quickly as possible, and hopefully we will rise from our ashes again," he said.

Later in the day, Erdoğan announced that the places affected had been declared a disaster area.

These places will be able to defer tax dues and local tradespeople will be allowed to postpone payments to the country's Social Security Institution. Assistance will also be provided to cover property, vehicle, and workplace losses.

Businesses' loan repayments will also be postponed, with the state preparing an emergency support plan for disaster-hit areas.

