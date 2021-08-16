Death toll from floods in Black Sea region rises to 66, dozens still missing

  • August 16 2021 08:54:00

SİNOP
The death toll from floods in Turkey's Black Sea region has risen to 66, authorities said late on Aug. 15

Floods caused by heavy rain hit the region in the north of the country Wednesday, leaving 56 people dead in Kastamonu province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said in a statement.

Nine others died in Sinop province and one person in Bartın province.

According to a statement from the governor's office in Bartın, 13 bridges were destroyed in the floods, while at least 45 buildings were heavily damaged.

A total of 62 people are reported missing in Kastamonu and 14 others in Sinop, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Saturday after touring Bozkurt district in Kastamonu alongside Environment and Urbanization Minister
Murat Kurum and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez.

"We delivered 20 tons of food yesterday and today by helicopter alone," Soylu said, adding officials were trying to meet the needs of victims  from funerals to damage assessment.

Kurum said there were at least 454 severely damaged and ruined buildings in the three provinces, adding authorities were working on building new structures within the next year.

Some 1,110 workers in Bartin, 4,900 in Kastamonu and 2,594 in Sinop are conducting relief work in the affected areas, the disaster management agency said.

A total of 359 people in Bartin, 1,480 in Kastamonu and 539 in Sinop were evacuated to safe areas by helicopters and boats, it added.

Meanwhile, 223 volunteers, nine catering trucks and 54 vehicles sent by the Turkish Red Crescent to the region are working on the ground.

