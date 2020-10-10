Death toll from counterfeit alcohol rises to 7

  • October 10 2020 07:00:00

Death toll from counterfeit alcohol rises to 7

İZMİR/KIRIKKALE
Death toll from counterfeit alcohol rises to 7

At least seven people have died, and 50 more have been hospitalized in the Aegean province of İzmir and the Central Anatolian province of Kırıkkale after consuming fake alcohol.

Seven out of eight people who were hospitalized in Kırıkkale on suspicion of alcohol poisoning lost their lives, while one person’s struggle for survival in an intensive care unit continues.

The number of those who applied to the emergency services of various hospitals with the complaint of methyl alcohol poisoning in İzmir has approached 50.

Most of those under treatment are in critical condition, according to reports.

These are the worst cases of alcohol poisoning since March when 30 people, mostly Turkmen citizens, died after drinking pure alcohol in Istanbul.

As police teams will be launching an extensive investigation on the issue, it is possible to see an increase in poisoning cases, the reports said.

Police raided six locations, including a warehouse and a residence, and detained three suspects in connection with the incident.

Suspects had past criminal records of selling counterfeit alcohol, and the warehouse had been raided by the police four times in the past.

Some of the victims were those involved in homemade brewing, mixing ethyl alcohol and other ingredients, reported by Demirören News Agency.

Alcohol poisoning from illegal drinks has claimed roughly 10,000 lives worldwide over the past decade and more than 100 in Turkey in recent years.

bootleg alcohol, Izmir,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Bonito fish costing 60 cents sold for $16 in Istanbul restaurants

    Bonito fish costing 60 cents sold for $16 in Istanbul restaurants

  2. Turkey’s Central Bank raises Turkish lira swap rate

    Turkey’s Central Bank raises Turkish lira swap rate

  3. Turkish envoy slams US lawmaker over Turkey remarks

    Turkish envoy slams US lawmaker over Turkey remarks

  4. Provocations trigger tension in east Med: Defense Minister Akar

    Provocations trigger tension in east Med: Defense Minister Akar

  5. Student cities hit by COVID-19 as rents nosedive by 40 percent

    Student cities hit by COVID-19 as rents nosedive by 40 percent
Recommended
Artisan wants to bestow rosary that weighs one ton to Ankara

Artisan wants to bestow rosary that weighs one ton to Ankara
Café with glass domes for social distancing delights locals

Café with glass domes for social distancing delights locals
Elderly man tries to save actress playing kidnapped woman role on set

Elderly man tries to save actress playing kidnapped woman role on set
Courier man entertains people wearing 3.4-meter-high wooden stilts

Courier man entertains people wearing 3.4-meter-high wooden stilts
Nearly 700 artifacts seized in eastern Turkey

Nearly 700 artifacts seized in eastern Turkey

Remains of 15th-century mosque come to light due to drawdown

Remains of 15th-century mosque come to light due to drawdown
WORLD Trump restarts public speeches, Biden calls it ’reckless’

Trump restarts public speeches, Biden calls it ’reckless’

U.S. President Donald Trump was scheduled to give a public speech at the White House on Oct. 10 for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19, as he prepares a rapid return to the campaign trail just three weeks before the election.
ECONOMY Turkey’s Central Bank raises Turkish lira swap rate

Turkey’s Central Bank raises Turkish lira swap rate

Turkey's Central Bank increased the Turkish lira interest rate for swap transactions by 150 basis points on Oct. 9. 
SPORTS Turkey reaches final in U17 Volleyball European Champs

Turkey reaches final in U17 Volleyball European Champs

Turkey’s women's national team advanced to final in CEV U17 Volleyball European Championship on Oct. 8. 