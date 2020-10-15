Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to 50

  • October 15 2020 09:22:00

Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to 50

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to 50

Turkey has stepped up crackdown on bootleg alcohol as the death toll from poisoning since Oct. 9 rose to 50 on Oct. 15. 

They died after consuming intoxicating liquor in Istanbul, Izmir, Mersin, Aydın, Muğla, Kırıkkale, Trabzon and Zonguldak provinces. 

Since then, nationwide raids against producers have increased. As many as 227 suspects have been held in operations in 18 provinces and 63 of them have been remanded in custody.

Over the past six days, security forces seized approximately 25,000 liters and 2,842 bottles of ethyl alcohol; 15 tons of material used to prepare bootleg alcohol, and at least 18,500 liters and 2,099 bottles of bootleg drinks. 

Illegally produced liquor with substandard raw material and chemicals causes permanent blindness, metabolic disturbances and even death.

